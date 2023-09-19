OMB Peezy Featured in Music Documentary Series TIME WITH...

Warner Music Group’s content division WMX recently launched Time With…, a series that follows young artists with access into their daily lives and personal struggles as they navigate how to take their careers to the next level.

The latest episode of Time With... showcases OMB Peezy, a young rapper that grew up playing music in church in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama. We learn how he remains positive in a life fraught with turmoil and see how his move to California at a young age led him to meeting West Coast legend E-40 and eventually signing with 300 Entertainment.

Peezy has been consistent with releasing new music since 2016, was dubbed the New Voice of Regional Rap and his music now has over 30 million streams.

Watch the riveting episode here:

His upcoming sophomore self-titled album Le'Paris is the product of a prodigious rising rap star whose natural talent as an artist has thrived from self-growth, being a father, and collaborations with music’s elite. OMB Peezy has turned a new page and now stands tall, masterfully in his craft.