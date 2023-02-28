Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
OKAY KAYA Announces North American Spring Tour

The tour dates kick off on April 24.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Hot on the heels of a sold out European tour, Okay Kaya announces a US spring tour in support of her acclaimed 2022 world-building album SAP, out now via Jagjaguwar. Tour highlights include two shows in New York at Elsewhere, two nights in Chicago at Elsewhere and a show in Los Angeles at The Fonda. All dates below.

TOUR DATES

April 24th - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

April 25th - Seattle, WA @ Belltown Bloom

April 27th - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

April 28th - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

April 29th - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

May 2 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

May 3 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

May 4 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

May 6 - Washington, DC @ The Howard

May 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Early Show)

May 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Late Show)

SAP is a concept album about consciousness in which Okay Kaya focuses her trademark combination of abstraction and wit on what happens to her mind unaccompanied, on her tendency to feel less like a human and more like the sticky secretion of a tree.

It conjures a world of sticky-membraned creatures reminiscent of the characters in old Gumby cartoons, but wet and glistening, as evidenced in the videos for the album's singles "Spinal Tap," "Jolene From Her Own Perspective," "Inside of a Plum," and the newly released "In Regards To Your Tweet" video.

Okay Kaya's investigations of mind-body come along with seductive dance beats, unpredictable interlocking synths, delicate soft guitars, and close-to-the-mic R&B whispering. But Kaya likes her falsettos cracking and her soul-inspired hooks careening wildly, a beautiful chaos that somehow fits together.

After releasing her Spellemann Award winning album Watch This Liquid Pour Itself in January of 2020, Kaya left her home in New York and moved to Europe to create and show her various interdisciplinary exhibitions. Among others, she made an installation that amplified music made underwater and an interactive sculpture based on Jungian sandplay therapy for children. Between her art exhibitions and museum performances, Kaya recorded through lockdowns by herself in the loaned studios of generous friends.

Most songs on the album unfold with guest performances from varied artists including Nick Hakim, deem spencer, Taja Cheek of L'Rain, Adam Green of The Moldy Peaches, Farao, Zannie, Aerial East, Michael Wolever, Franziska Aigner, Toniann Fernandez, Moist Paula, LEYA, Stix, Starchild, The New Romantic, Ydegirl, Iris Taborsky-Tasa and Eli Keszler.



