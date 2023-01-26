Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nuovo Testamento Share 'Heat' Single

On March 3 they return with their highly anticipated second LP, Love Lines.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Nuovo Testamento's latest single "Heat" is the Hi-NRG prayer at the end of a long road. It's a driving, synth-powered battle cry on behalf of all the open hearts. It's about the power of vulnerability, knowing what you want, and accepting nothing less.

The Los Angeles / Bologna based trio, Nuovo Testamento have taken over dance floors with their uniquely dark Italo disco-flavored pop hits in just a few years.

On March 3 they return with their highly anticipated second LP, Love Lines, on which Nuovo Testamento continue to explore the light, the dark and exultant personal power in what will undoubtedly become an instant dance classic.

Watch the new music video here:

Nuovo Testamento Live Dates

Mar 30: Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater ~
Mar 31: Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall ~
Apr 01: Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Hall ~
Apr 02: Montreal, QC - M Telus ~
Apr 04: Boston, MA - Roadrunner ~
Apr 06: Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ~
Apr 07: New York, NY - Terminal 5 ~
Apr 08: Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ~
Apr 12: Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ~
Apr 13: Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse ~
Apr 14: Orlando, FL - Plaza Live ~
Apr 15: Saint Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live ~
Apr 16: Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room ~
Apr 19: Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall ~
Apr 20: Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl ~
Apr 21: St Louis, MO - The Factory ~
Apr 22: Kansas City, MO - The Truman ~
Apr 23: Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre ~
Apr 25: New Orleans, LA - House of Blues ~
Apr 26: Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ~
Apr 27: San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater ~
Apr 28: Austin, TX - Stubb's Amphitheater ~
Apr 29: Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom ~
May 01: El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace ~
May 02: Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre ~
May 04: Denver, CO - Ogden Theater ~
May 06: Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot ~
May 09: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House ~
May 11: Vancouver, BC - Harbour Event Centre ~
May 12: Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo ~
May 13: Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ~
May 16: Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst ~
May 17: San Francisco, CA - The Warfield ~
May 18: Los Angeles, CA - TBA ~
May 19: Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ~

~ w/ Molchat Doma

Photo By Yvette Aispuro & Silvia Polmonari



