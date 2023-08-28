Nola Ade to Open for Ayra Starr for '21: The World Tour' in Chicago Tomorrow

The concert is tomorrow, August 29th at Thalia ﻿Hall.

Aug. 28, 2023

AfroSoul artist Nola Ade is excited to announce her live performance at Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr's first headline tour, “21: The World Tour," tomorrow, August 29th at Thalia ﻿Hall, located at 1807 S Allport St, Chicago, IL 60608 at 7PM. Presented by Afrotrak and Live Nation Urban, this event promises an unforgettable night of soulful tunes and captivating melodies.

Nola Ade, known for her enchanting vocals and mesmerizing stage presence, is set to kick off the evening with a bang. Her unique blend of genres and emotional storytelling through music has garnered her a dedicated fan base and attention from  USA Today, Chicago Tribune, Madamenoire, and NPR Tiny Desk. As the perfect lead-in to Ayra Starr's Chicago tour stop, Nola Ade will set the tone for an electric night of music!

The headliner, Ayra Starr, is a rising star in the Nigerian music scene, renowned for her fresh sound and powerful performances. Her debut album, 19 & Dangerous, became the number one album on Nigeria's iTunes, and on Apple Music in four other countries, garnering more than 15 million streams across Spotify, YouTube, and Audiomack. 

Dynamic radio host Sheila O will host the night's event, adding her signature charm. Additionally, the night will feature performances by the talented Nosike, contributing to the diverse and exciting lineup.

A must-see for anyone looking to experience the pulse of Afrobeats sounds!



