Noel Gallagher Honored at 2019 BMI London Awards

Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®), the global leader in music rights management, tonight honoured Noel Gallagher with the BMI President's Award at the 2019 BMI London Awards. Guests including RAYE - who also performed her brand new track, 'Love Me Again' and was recognised with the BMI Impact Award (a brand new award for 2019), Anne-Marie and Niall Horan, attended the awards at London's Savoy Hotel for an evening of celebration for UK and European songwriters, producers and publishers of the most-performed songs of 2019.

Noel Gallagher, one of Britain's most acclaimed musicians, received the BMI President Award in recognition of his influence on songwriting within the music industry. On receiving this award, Gallagher joins an elite group of composers and songwriters who have received the President award for their exemplary contributions to the art of music. Previous recipients include Jay Kay (Jamiroquai), Kenny Chesney, P!NK, Willie Nelson, Adam Levine, Gloria & Emilio Estefano name just a few.

He was presented with the prestigious award by BMI President & CEO Mike O'Neill.

Upon accepting the award Gallagher said: "The awards are great and all that, thank you...the music itself is the real award."

BMI also honoured Camila Cabello with the prestigious 'Song of the Year' award for her Top Ten platinum-selling UK single 'Never Be The Same', also written with Noonie Bao (STIM), Adam 'Frank Dukes' Feeney (SOCAN), Sasha Sloan and published by Maidmetal Ltd and Sony/ATV Music Publishing. She takes the spot from Ed Sheeran, who previously won the accolade three times - in 2016, 2017, and last year in 2018 with Johnny McDaid for 'Shape Of You'. The award is given to the most performed song of the previous year by UK or European writers in the BMI catalogue.

Pop singer-songwriter RAYE was honoured with a brand new accolade - the BMI Impact Award. The latest decree was presented to Raye in recognition of her groundbreaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music. She was also recognised with a BMI London award for 'Home With You. as performed by Madison Beer, along with co-writer Janée 'Jin-Jin' Bennett.

Avicii's father, Klas Bergling, picked up the BMI Million-Air Award for 4 million performances of his late son's song 'Wake Me Up'. Upon accepting the award, Bergling shared, "When Tim started I didn't understand anything about house music. I began to like his music more and more...I love the songs, and Tim loved the songs, so I think that this is a great moment for me to accept this."

Niall Horan accepted two BMI London awards for his singles 'Too Much to Ask' (Niall Horan/Jamie Scott) and 'On The Loose' (Niall Horan/John Ryan/Julian Bunetta), and Anne-Marie collected a BMI London award for 'FRIENDS' (Marshmello/Anne-Marie/Eden Anderson/Rick Boardman).

Graham Lyle also received a BMI Million-Air Award for 7 Million performances of 'What's Love Got To Do With It' as performed by Tina Turner, and Michael d'Abo was honoured with the BMI Million-Air Award for 6 Million performances of 'Build Me Up Buttercup' as performed by The Foundations.

Other honorees on the night included Georgia Ku for 'Scared to be Lonely' (co-written with Giorgio Tuinfort) as performed by Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa, and Oh Wonder for 'The Way Life Goes' performed by Lil Uzi Vert (co-written with Nate Campany).

A complete list of winners is available at:https://www.bmi.com/news/entry/2019-bmi-london-awards.

Photo Credit: David Hogan for BMI





Related Articles View More Music Stories