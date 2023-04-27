Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Noble Oak Announces 'When It Finds You' & Reveals 'Your Favourite Place'

Noble Oak Announces 'When It Finds You' & Reveals 'Your Favourite Place'

When It Finds You is set for release on July 8th via Last Gang / MNRK.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Vancouver's Noble Oak today announces his new album When It Finds You and reveals the latest track "Your Favourite Place". When It Finds You is set for release on July 8th via Last Gang / MNRK.

Patrick Fiore might not typically disclose his innermost thoughts in conversation, but he certainly weaves them throughout his music as Noble Oak. On When It Finds You, under this nom de plume, he wraps up all of his deepest ponderances in shimmering keys, cinematic production, and organic instrumentation-as if leafing through a diary under the glow of incandescent soundscapes.

Speaking on "Your Favourite Place", Fiore explains, "It's about the desire to return to a place of comfort. You're trying to find optimism in places you might not usually find it. For a long time, I was very optimistic, and I still am. Part of me is somewhat unchanged. However, there's a realistic aspect of myself that's emerged. It's a balance."

Classically trained, Fiore learned piano at a young age and devoted the better part of his formative years to solo piano and symphonic compositions. Integrating beat-craft and synthesizers, he formally introduced Noble Oak with his debut label backed album Horizon [2020], followed by his instrumental piano EP Stories (2021), Reeling in millions of worldwide streams, he has received acclaim from the likes of TripleJ, BBC Radio, HYPEBEAST, Stereogum, DIY, and Clash.

Written, recorded, produced, mixed, and creative directed by Fiore, When It Finds You, is set for release on July 8th via Last Gang / MNRK.

Credit: Devon Scott Wong



Fast Romantics Announce New LP Happiness + Euphoria Photo
Fast Romantics Announce New LP 'Happiness + Euphoria'
Side “Euphoria,” was mixed by Los Angeles-based producer Dave Schiffman (The Killers, Haim) and is busting with jubilant pop anthems, as electric as ever and teeming with a renewed sense of self and purpose. Side “Happiness” was mixed by Marcus Paquin (The National, Arcade Fire) and is a lush, beautiful, lyrical collection of songs.
Big Words Release New Single Summer Never Felt This Sad Photo
Big Words Release New Single 'Summer Never Felt This Sad'
Fast-rising Australian band Big Words have released their stunning new single “Summer Never Felt This Sad” from their anticipated upcoming debut album Nightmares of a Stardom Dream. The songs are inspired by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, and Amy Winehouse. Listen to the new single and pre-save the album now!
Kool Keith Announces Black Elvis 2 Album With New Single Photo
Kool Keith Announces 'Black Elvis 2' Album With New Single
Kool Keith takes his information-age rhymes to a whole new level, with a sound that’s equal parts street and space.  Featuring collaborations with Marc Live, Raaddrr Van, Dynamite, L’Orange, J. Stylez, Agallah and the legendary Ice-T, Black Elvis 2 will leave you reeling.
Karol G Announces “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” Stadium Tour Photo
Karol G Announces “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” Stadium Tour
The tour promises to further propel Karol’s superstardom, following her albums stellar accomplishments like making her the first first female artist to reach #1 on Billboard Top 200 with a Spanish-language album. Produced by Live Nation, the six city tour will begin on Friday, August 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


Kool Keith Announces 'Black Elvis 2' Album With New SingleKool Keith Announces 'Black Elvis 2' Album With New Single
April 27, 2023

Kool Keith takes his information-age rhymes to a whole new level, with a sound that’s equal parts street and space.  Featuring collaborations with Marc Live, Raaddrr Van, Dynamite, L’Orange, J. Stylez, Agallah and the legendary Ice-T, Black Elvis 2 will leave you reeling.
Karol G Announces “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” Stadium TourKarol G Announces “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” Stadium Tour
April 27, 2023

The tour promises to further propel Karol’s superstardom, following her albums stellar accomplishments like making her the first first female artist to reach #1 on Billboard Top 200 with a Spanish-language album. Produced by Live Nation, the six city tour will begin on Friday, August 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and more.
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Return With New Album 'City of Gold' in JulyMolly Tuttle & Golden Highway Return With New Album 'City of Gold' in July
April 27, 2023

In addition to Tuttle (vocals, acoustic guitar), Douglas (dobro) and Golden Highway—Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle, harmony vocals), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass, harmony vocals) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo, harmony vocals)—City of Gold also features special guest Dave Matthews on “Yosemite.” 
Idina Menzel to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS 8Idina Menzel to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS 8
April 27, 2023

Idina Menzel, Maude Apatow, Bowen Yang, and more will be guest judges on the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars. Mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison are returning alongside RuPaul. Watch the new video trailer for the upcoming season now!
Jerry Springer Passes Away at 79Jerry Springer Passes Away at 79
April 27, 2023

Broadway World is saddened to report that Jerry Springer has passed away at the age of 79. Srpinger was seen on Broadway as The Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show. He was also seen as Billy Flynn in Chicago. A rock opera based on Springer's talk show premiered Off-Broadway in 2018 after winning numerous awards in London.
share