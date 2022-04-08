Noah Cyrus Announces Debut Album 'The Hardest Part'

Multi-platinum selling, GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated songstress and musician, Noah Cyrus returns today with a brand new single 'I Burned LA Down,' and news of her highly anticipated debut album, 'The Hardest Part,' set for release on July 15 via RECORDS / Columbia Records.

'I Burned LA Down'-released today- is the first single taken from this stellar body of work by the 22-year-old Nashville born, Los Angeles based songwriter. Light years beyond anything she's released previously, this new chapter will undoubtedly place Noah Cyrus firmly in the upper echelon of contemporary singer-songwriters.

Speaking about the new track, Noah reveals, "Living in California, you're constantly living with this dread of wildfire season. At the time, I was reeling from my breakup, and Caldor was dominating the news. All this internal, emotional pain I was feeling was intertwined with the anxiety around this out-of-control fire and climate change in general." She continues, "The song took shape around the idea that the only way my ex could comprehend the scale of my emotions was if I became this agent of chaos and set the entire city on fire. That idea of your internal struggle manifesting itself in the real world and affecting your surroundings is a big theme of the record, and that song feels so much bigger than anything I've written before. It's the perfect introduction to the album."

With the release of 'I Burned LA Down,' comes a breath-taking and cinematic official music video, directed by Actual Objects and inspired by the art-house films she so loves. Watch the official music video for 'I Burned LA Down' below.

On her forthcoming debut album, 'The Hardest Part,' Noah recruited esteemed, award-winning record producer Mike Crossey [Arctic Monkeys, Ben Howard, The 1975, Wolf Alice], who helped guide her vision and find her voice. Noah oversaw all the arrangements on the record, and made sure to emphasize the incorporation of instruments such as pedal steel and slide guitar. "Creating the arrangements was the most fulfilling part of this record," she goes on. "Mike and I were so driven and fully engulfed in the music. It was seamless-our brains connected into one. I found a safe place to make music with people I love and trust. The process was really healing for me." She adds, "For the first time, I'm revealing my complete and honest truth." On 'The Hardest Part,' Noah has lived every song, and the embers of her experiences burn bright over a soundtrack steeped in pop spirit, folk eloquence, and the country soul of her Nashville roots. Noah has truly stepped into herself on her 2022 full-length debut album.

'The Hardest Part' will see its global release on July 15. Pre-order the new album here.

Emerging in 2016 at the age of 16, Noah Cyrus immediately captivated audiences with her unique blend of pop and soulful southern vocals. Her undeniable songwriting skills were truly showcased in 2020's The End of Everything EP which yielded the triple-platinum"July" and RIAA certified GOLD release "Lonely."

In between earning a GRAMMYÂ® Award nod in the category of "Best New Artist," she teamed up with PJ Harding for the People Don't Change EP in 2021. NME rated "4-out-of-5 stars" and predicted, "it's not hard to imagine her becoming a household name in her own right." Along the way, she performed at Coachella twice, while Billboard named her among its "21 Under 21" for three straight years. She also shined on The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ellen, and The Today Show.

Watch the new music video here: