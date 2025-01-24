Nina Nesbitt Shares New Single From 'Mountain Music (The Summit)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From exceeding a billion streams to being championed by Taylor Swift and playing shows with everyone from Coldplay to Stevie Nicks, Nina Nesbitt's career has taken her from highlight to highlight - with her most recent being the release of 'Mountain Music' last year.

This week, Nina Nesbitt announces that the deluxe edition 'Mountain Music (The Summit)' will be released on February 21 via her new independent label Apple Tree Records.Pre-save/pre-order the album HERE.

The new deluxe edition features four new tracks including "The Mountain & The Man," "Crooked Teeth," "Good Years," and new single "Enough" which is out now. Each track will be accompanied by a new live session video, filmed at Middle Farm Studios as part of the Mountain Music Sessions.

Speaking about the new deluxe edition of 'Mountain Music,' Nina reveals, "I'm so excited to be releasing a new edition of Mountain Music this February. Mountain Music (The Summit) includes 4 brand new songs that I wrote shortly after delivering the album. These songs explore different topics from the initial album drop and are some of my favorites yet. I'll be releasing 'Enough' as the first song you'll hear which is all about learning to accept yourself in a society that makes it near impossible. It feels like the perfect way to start the year."

Last week, Nina Nesbitt also shared a special release for fans as she shares her take on the beloved Scottish folk ballad, "Caledonia." Widely requested by fans since she posted a teaser on socials, the track comes as Nina prepares to perform as part of BBC Scotland's Burns Night celebrations on January 25th.

Mountain Music is a record in which authenticity flows through every moment. Its impetus was a moment of crisis: Nina had become overwhelmed by the need to be always active on social media and realized it was a huge distraction from her songwriting. So instead, she paused and went back to basics. What emerged was a set of songs which were informed, in part by the two years she spent touring the States in support of her second studio album: the critically acclaimed The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change, and partly by the Americana and US folk music that she has always loved. Their narratives also became more personal than ever. She reflected on everything that has happened in her life: growing up in a small Scottish village, breaking into music while living in the bustle of London, and now looking back at all of her life experiences from her new home in the countryside. While it might sound strange that Nesbitt was drawn to the music of Appalachia, heard echoing through the vast, verdant mountain ranges of the eastern United States, it makes more sense when you consider how traditional Scottish ballads and hymns are threads in that rich tapestry.

The album's organic, resonant feel also comes from a recording process which placed a sharper focus on the importance of live performances. Accompanied by a band of musicians, Peter Miles and Nina produced sessions at Middle Farm Studios in South Devon in the UK, with Peter completing the record with mixing and mastering.

Speaking about the album, Nina Nesbitt shares, "'Mountain Music' feels like the most authentic and honest piece of work I've created so far. I was inspired by a lot of the American folk music I grew up listening to, and revisiting it made me fall back in love with writing music again. I knew I wanted to take inspiration but to also write my own story. This album celebrates that small town girl, puts an arm around the big city twenty-something and looks back at the view with me now from the calm and the quiet. 'Mountain Music' held my hand through some of my hardest moments and I hope it can hold yours too."

