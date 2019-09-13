Nina Nesbitt Releases Brand New Song, 'Black & Blue'

Following the release of her spectacular debut album 'The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change,' which has since amassed more than HALF-A-BILLION combined global streams and continues to garner more than 25 million streams per month, Scottish artist Nina Nesbitt has released a brand new track today, titled 'Black & Blue.' The track comes with the news of a very special 29-song deluxe edition of her early 2019 release. 'The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change & The Flowers Will Fall' is set for global release on November 15 via Cooking Vinyl [PRE-SAVE HERE]. "'Black & Blue' is a song I wrote whilst working on the album and I always knew I wanted to release it," says Nina. "It's about being your own worst enemy and the voice inside your head that constantly makes you doubt yourself."



Listen to 'Black & Blue' below!



'The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change & The Flowers Will Fall' compiles the much-loved original album, which featured hit singles including Loyal To Me, 'The Best You Had', and 'Colder,' with a host of new and rare material, including 'Ungrateful' as well as Nina's intimate cover of Britney Spears' 'Toxic' which has become a staple of her recent live shows. The package is completed with acoustic versions of every song from the original album, most of which are previously unreleased. Stripping back the material to intimate acoustic arrangements highlights the compelling and emotionally revealing song-writing that has become a hallmark of Nina's sound.



As an independently released artist amongst an arena of major label peers, not only has Nina exceeded expectations in the UK and Europe by topping the album and single charts, receiving mainstream radio airplay and selling-out headlining shows across the continent, she has simultaneously made huge waves in America too. With her signature story-telling pop, she's acquired the likes of Taylor Swift and Chloe Grace-Moretz as fans, has sold-out headlining shows across the country and made her show-stopping late night television debut on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this year. Watch her spellbinding performance of 'The Best You Had' HERE.



'The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change & The Flowers Will Fall' is out everywhere on November 15 - PRE-SAVE HERE.



'Black & Blue' is out everywhere now.

1. 'Sacred'

2. 'The Moments I'm Missing'

3. 'The Best You Had'

4. 'Colder'

5. 'Loyal To Me'

6. 'Somebody Special'

7. 'Is It Really Me You're Missing?'

8. 'Love Letter'

9. 'Empire'

10. 'Chloe'

11. 'Things I Say When You Sleep'

12. 'Last December'

13. 'The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change'

14. 'Black & Blue'

15. 'Ungrateful'

16. 'Toxic'

17. 'Sacred' (Acoustic Version)

18. 'The Moments I'm Missing' (Acoustic Version)

19. 'The Best You Had' (Acoustic Version)

20. 'Colder' (Acoustic Version)

21. 'Loyal To Me' (Acoustic Version)

22. 'Somebody Special' (Acoustic Version)

23. 'Is It Really Me You're Missing?' (Acoustic Version)

24. 'Love Letter' (Acoustic Version)

25. 'Empire' (Acoustic Version)

26. 'Chloe' (Acoustic Version)

27. 'Things I Say When You Sleep' (Acoustic Version)

28. 'Last December' (Acoustic Version)

29. 'The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change' (Acoustic Version)





