Niko Moon Sets New 'AMERICAN PALM' Album and Headline Tour

Niko Moon, multi-platinum country star, has announced he will be releasing his brand new AMERICAN PALM album on July 18th via EMPIRE. In addition, Moon is hitting the road on his headline AMERICAN PALM Tour, which will go on sale June 27th.

The new album will be Niko’s third studio album and will include previously released tracks “SANDCASTLES,” “BOAT SONG,” “I LOVE THIS BEACH” and brand new single he will be releasing this week “KING OF THE ISLAND” this Friday, June 27th.

The AMERICAN PALM TOUR adds to an already long run of tour dates for Niko as he previously performed to a packed crowd at Stagecoach, has been on tour supporting Russell Dickerson & Michael Franti and this year announced his first ever GOOD TIME CHARLESTON Event. The 13 new shows kick off on October 2nd in Rosemont, IL at Joe’s Live and bring Niko to some of the countries top stages including House of Blues in Anaheim, California on October 9th, San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom on October 14th and end in Lake Buena Vista, FL on November 14th. Joining Niko on tour will be David J, Iam Tongi and Wheeland Brothers on various dates.

Born in Tyler, Texas, raised in Georgia, and now based in Nashville, Niko Moon has become one of country music’s most exciting and dynamic voices and biggest advocates for mental health. He first gained recognition co-writing major hits for Zac Brown Band (“Homegrown,” “Beautiful Drug,” “Loving You Easy”) and has penned songs for top artists including Morgan Wallen and HARDY. In 2020, Moon launched his solo career with the multi-platinum, chart-topping single “GOOD TIME”.

His other recent release “BOAT SONG” set sail with major support across media including CMT, OnesToWatch, Holler and Music Row, and now, “SANDCASTLES,” Niko brings an introspective, heartfelt tone to country music. An evolution that blends his signature feel-good energy with deeper emotional resonance and timeless storytelling. As Niko continues to connect with fans through his music, this is another vibrant chapter in his feel-good discography—and furthers his mission to spread positivity and celebrate the good times whilst acknowledging and overcoming our challenges with mental health.

Niko Moon Tour Dates

Jun 27 Fri - Cadott, WI - Hoofbeat Country Fest 2025*

Jun 28 Sat - Brainerd, MN - Lakes Jam 2025*

Jun 30 Mon - Gwinn, MI - The Big 3 Summer Concert - Forsyth Township Ballfields

Jul 4 Fri - Nashville, TN - Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th Presented by Dr. Pepper*

Jul 5 Sat - Hot Springs, AR - Magic Springs Theme & Water Park

Jul 10 Thu - Hampton, NH - “Country By The Coast” Country Music Fest*

Jul 11 Fri - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

Jul 12 Sat - Fort Loramie, OH - Country Concert 2025*

Jul 15 Tue - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome ^

Jul 17 Thu - Washington, DC - Nationals Park - Plaza Stage ^

Jul 18 Fri - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort ^

Jul 19 Sat - Sidney, ME - Snow Pond Center For The Arts ^

Jul 22 Tue - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

Jul 24 Thu - Harrington, DE - Delaware State Fair 2025*+

Jul 26 Sat - Janesville, WI - Rock County 4-H Fair*

Jul 31 Thu - Crown Point, IN - Lake County Fair*+

Aug 1 Fri - Lake Ozark, MO - Lazy Gators

Aug 2 Sat - Wahoo, NE - Saunders County Fair*

Aug 10 Sun - Billings, MT - MontanaFair*+

Aug 15 Fri - Louisville, KY - Fourth Street Live!

Aug 16 Sat - Perrysburg, OH - Boots in the ‘Burg 2025

Aug 21 Thu - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Amphitheater

Aug 22 Fri - Redmond, OR - General Duffy’s

Aug 23 Sat - Salem, OR - Oregon State Fair*

Aug 30 Sat - Belton, TX - Central Texas State Fair*

Aug 31 Sun - El Paso, TX - The Elmont Social

Sept 6 Sat - Saint-Tite, QC - Festival Western de St-Tite*

Sept 19 Fri - Canton, OH - Centennial Plaza

Sept 20 Sat - Fort Thomas, KY - Merchants & Music - Fort Thomas Tower Park Amphitheater

Oct 2 Thu - Rosemont, IL - Joe’s Live # $

Oct 3 Fri - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory # %

Oct 4 Sat - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater # %

Oct 9 Thu - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues #$

Oct 10 Fri - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort +

Oct 14 Tue - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom # $

Oct 16 Thu - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues # $

Oct 17 Fri - San Diego, CA - SOMA # $

Oct 18 Sat - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren # $

Oct 21 Tue - Missoula, MT - The Wilma # $

Oct 23 Thu - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House # $

Oct 24 Fri - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union # $

Oct 25 Sat - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom # $

Nov 13 - 15 - Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush “Odies Beach Vacation”*

Nov 14 Fri - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues # &

# American Palm Tour Date

* Festival Date

+Direct Support for Russell Dickerson

^ Direct Support for Michael Franti

Support:

$ David J

% Iam Tongi

& Wheeland Brothers

Photo Credit: Marshall Loren

