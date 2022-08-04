Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nicolle Galyon Selected as Siriusxm the Highway's Latest 'Highway Find' Artist

Galyon recently released released her new album, Songs & Daughters.

Aug. 4, 2022  

Award-winning songwriter Nicolle Galyon has been selected as SiriusXM The Highway's latest "Highway Find" artist. In celebration of the recognition, Galyon was featured on The Highway this morning speaking with SiriusXM's Storme Warren and performing songs from her acclaimed debut album, firstborn. Additionally, Galyon's new song, "self care.," will be added to The Highway's rotation. Past "Highway Find" artists include Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Ashley McBryde and more.

Reflecting on the selection, Galyon shares, "Being chosen as a SiriusXM 'Highway Find' has left me something I rarely am...speechless. I am an avid The Highway listener, so I know that artists chosen for this opportunity are not 38 with 2 kids and have been in Nashville for 20 years. To have this kind of support and validation as an artist - and on such a unique topic as self care - well, it is mind- blowing and so unexpected. I think I dropped my phone when I heard the news."

Released last month on her own label, Songs & Daughters, via CmdShft, firstborn is a striking personal statement twenty years in the making and tells Galyon's life story in song form. From her humble beginnings that lead her towards a life of overachieving, to grappling with knowing only half of her family tree, to the constant juggle between motherhood and career and everything in between. The project, which will also
include a complete visual component, is a musical memoir and fully realized artistic
declaration from one of Nashville's most successful and beloved songwriters.

Produced by King Henry and Jimmy Robbins, the eleven-track album features songwriting collaborations with Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini, Hillary Lindsey, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Sasha Sloan, Emily Weisband, Rodney Clawson and more.

In her own words, Galyon shares, "It is not lost on me that most artists releasing their debut album are about 20 years younger than me, which is often why the themes of this record rarely see the light of day. This record is not for Nashville. Or the radio. Or even for me necessarily. It is for my kids, Charlie & Ford, who I hope-partly because of firstborn-will one day do the precious work of digging deep into their own life stories. I pray they will one day know where they came from...because I fought to leave them something that showed them who they came from. And today this woman is bold and vulnerable and tough and honest and fiercely committed to showing up. Much like my own mother did for me, 38 years ago, when I was firstborn in a town called Winner."

Born in Winner, SD, raised in Sterling, KS and now based in Nashville, TN, Galyon has written nine #1 singles including Miranda Lambert's ACM Award-winning "Automatic" and Dan + Shay's multi-platinum, ACM Award-winning "Tequila." She's also received a Grammy and CMA Awards nomination, earned a Triple Play Award and was honored by BMI as their 2019 Songwriter of the Year.

In addition to her work as a songwriter and artist, Galyon founded the female-focused label and publishing house, Songs & Daughters, in 2019, which includes artists Hailey Whitters, Tiera Kennedy, Madison Kozak, Lauren Watkins and more. Galyon was named 2020 Kansan of the Year for her continued service and commitment to her home state, which includes partnering with SongFarm and Save The Music to install a recording studio in Sterling High School and others throughout the country.




