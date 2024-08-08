Nicolas Bougaïeff's New EP 'EP3' Is Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DJ, producer and Techno Doctor Nicolas Bougaïeff has released his brand new five-track EP, EP3 via Mute’s electronic dance imprint, NovaMute.

This follows the release of EP1 and EP2 on the label, NovaMute, which won support from artists such as Robert Hood, Charlotte De Witte, Chris Liebing, and Paula Temple.

EP3 kicks off with “Zero Kelvin”, a driving cut accompanied by atmospheric pads and aquatic synths that bubble to the surface before “Tessellate Desire’’s foreboding sonics and scratching textures blend together to culminate in a moody warehouse track. The percussion of “Spectral Flow” then rattles and shakes as electrifying, acidic synths stumble over its subtle hypnotic groove. “Tesseract Jazz” boasts mind-bending, wonky melodies for the ultimate trip. Last up is the overpowering force of “Inner Division”. EP3 upholds Bougaïeff's experimental and unique approach to electronic dance music and production, featuring his distinctive use of poly temporality.

The new EP also follows the release of Lattice 002, a compilation EP of cutting-edge electronic artists featuring Bougaïeff’s track “Cobalt”, on renowned producer Max Cooper’s label.

The Canadian-born, Berlin-based artist is a hugely experienced composer whose decades-long love of club music and his PhD in minimal techno reflect his desire to challenge convention.

Outside of his releases, he co-founded software company Liine in 2010 who engineered the Lemur music app that astronaut Alexander Gerst played on the International Space Station. More recently, Bougaïeff founded the Berlin Academy of Electronic Music and has been hosting a series of tutorials on TikTok / Instagram, demystifying techniques such as pivot mixing.

Photo credit: Barbara Mühlstädt



