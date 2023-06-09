Nicky Youre's New Single & EP 'Good Times Go'

Take a joyride with Nicky in the accompanying official video directed by Matt Shaffar below.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

After catapulting onto the scene with 2022’s 2x RIAA-Platinum smash “Sunroof,” Nicky Youre is back to claim the coveted honor of ‘Song of the Summer’ with his new single “Good Times Go.”

The infectious track radiates positivity as the 24-year-old Southern California native sings ‘it’s a good night to live a little, of the good life, let’s do something we can laugh about when we get old, cause good times come and good times go.’ Take a joyride with Nicky in the accompanying official video directed by Matt Shaffar below.

“Good Times Go” is the title track of Nicky’s latest EP out now via Columbia Records in partnership with Thirty Knots Records. Good Times Go features “Sunroof” as well as previously released songs “Eyes On You,” “Shut Me Up,” “Never Go Wrong” and more.

In speaking about today’s release, Nicky says: "Over the past year and a half I’ve had some of the highest highs and some of the lowest lows of my life. I got to do things that I never imagined I’d be able to do, and at the same time, I was struggling mentally more than I ever had before. So naturally, I wrote a song about this feeling. ‘Good Times Go’ is a reminder to LIVE in your good moments to the fullest extent.

I’ve learned that your good times move by much faster than your bad times, so it’s important to be present in those moments as much as you can. This is a song for making memories with your friends, whether it’s while you're driving your car to a show you're excited about, or it’s the last song you hear at a party as you're heading home. I hope it gets people out of feeling bad and into feeling great."

With his innate talent, work ethic, and undeniable feel-good music, Nicky has achieved remarkable milestones throughout the past year and a half. Not only did “Sunroof” spend an impressive 11 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 (peaked at #4), but the song also landed on prominent year-end lists [Billboard, LA Times] and dominated US radio airwaves in 2022, earning the distinction of being the most heard song of the year.

Nicky also recently released standalone track “Found” written by Dianne Warren for the Netflix animated film THE MAGICIAN’S ELEPHANT.

Lately Nicky has been bringing his positive vibes to the stage, making his New York and Los Angeles headline debuts earlier this year with shows at Baby’s All Right and a sold-out Moroccan Lounge, respectively. After playing his first-ever festival set at Bottlerock in May, Nicky is currently on tour with Benson Boone.

The 18-date North American “Pulse” tour kicked off at New York’s Irving Plaza on June 1 and includes sold-out shows in Toronto, Portland, San Francisco, and more. See full routing below and stay tuned for more from Nicky Youre coming soon!

Tour Dates with Benson Boone:

06/09/23 @ THE OPERA HOUSE - TORONTO, ON, CANADA

06/10/23 @ THE BASEMENT - COLUMBUS, OH, US

06/12/23 @ THALIA HALL - CHICAGO, IL, US

06/13/23 @ FINE LINE - MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US

06/14/23 @ THE WAITING ROOM -OMAHA, NE, US

06/16/23 @ SUMMIT - DENVER, CO, US

06/17/23 @ THE UNION EVENT CENTER - SALT LAKE CITY

06/18/23 @ KNITTING FACTORY CONCERT HOUSE - BOISE, ID, US

06/20/23 @ THE SHOWBOX -SEATTLE, WA, US

06/21/23 @ ALADDIN THEATER - PORTLAND, OR, US

06/23/23 @ THE CHAPEL - SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US

06/24/23 @ FONDA THEATRE - LOS ANGELES (LA), CA, US

06/25/23 @ MUSIC BOX - SAN DIEGO, CA, US



Nicky Youre's New Single & EP 'Good Times Go'

