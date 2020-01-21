Nickelback Announces 'All The Right Reasons 2020' Summer Tour

Multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band, Nickelback is set to hit the road this summer, bringing some of their biggest hits to venues across North America on the band's 2020 headlining tour. Nickelback will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their Diamond-Certified, #1 album All The Right Reasons by performing the album in its entirety, in addition to a slew of hits fans know and love. The album produced an astounding seven radio singles, five of which were Top 20 Hot 100 singles including "Photograph," "Rockstar," "Far Away," "If Everyone Cared," and "Savin' Me". Stone Temple Pilots will join as special guest on all dates. Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Switchfoot will support on select dates.

Kicking off June 19th in Raleigh, the tour will visit amphitheatres and arenas across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 23rd at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Lawn tickets are just $25.00 starting this Thursday for a limited time (plus applicable fees).

Upon release All The Right Reasons debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and marked the bands third straight No. 1 debut in their native Canada. All The right Reasons spent 110 weeks in the Top 30 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and received multiple Gold and Platinum certifications around the world. With over 19 million copies sold worldwide the iconic record is one of the best-selling albums in North America.

Since forming in Alberta, Canada in 1995, globally celebrated Nickelback have cemented themselves as one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past three decades. Nickelback's success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time.

Their inescapable and irresistible smash "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's 'Top Rock Song of the Decade' and was No. 4 on the Top 10 songs of the 2000's list. Nickelback's album All The Right Reasons was Diamond Certified (10 million+ copies sold) by the RIAA, in 2018, putting them on an elite shortlist of artists to ever accomplish this.

Amongst all these accolades, they've also been named Billboard's "Top Rock Group of the Decade." And, along the way, they have received a staggering nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame (2007).

With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over eight million diehard and adoring fans.

With over 50 million albums sold, Stone Temple Pilots roared on to the scene in 1992 with their raucous debut, Core. A breakout success, the album peaked #3 on the Billboard 200 chart, and dominated radio waves with hits like "Sex Type Thing," "Wicked Garden," and the Grammy-Award winning smash single, "Plush." Boasting the inimitable riffs of guitarist Dean DeLeo, the propulsive rhythm section of bassist Robert DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz, and the charismatic baritone of frontman Scott Weiland, STP ruled airways, video playlists and charts alike, over their legendary career. On February 7, the band will release their first all-acoustic and eighth studio album, Perdida, their second album with lead singer, Jeff Gutt.

NICKELBACK TOUR DATES:

Friday, June 19 Raleigh, NC* Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Saturday, June 20 Virginia Beach, VA* Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Tuesday, June 23 Charlotte, NC* PNC Music Pavilion Friday, June 26 Noblesville, IN* Ruoff Music Center Saturday, June 27 Cincinnati, OH* Riverbend Music Center Tuesday, June 30 Burgettstown, PA* S&T Bank Music Park Thursday, July 2 Clarkston, MI* DTE Energy Music Theatre Friday, July 3 Darien Center, NY* Darien Lake Amphitheater Sunday, July 5 Bethel, NY* Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Wednesday, July 8 Toronto, ON* Budweiser Stage Friday, July 10 Hartford, CT* XFINITY Theatre Saturday, July 11 Hershey, PA* Hersheypark Stadium Friday, July 17 Bristow, VA* Jiffy Lube Live Sunday, July 19 Camden, NJ* BB&T Pavilion Wednesday, July 22 Saratoga Springs, NY* Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saturday, July 25 Bangor, ME* Darling's Waterfront Pavilion Sunday, July 26 Mansfield, MA* Xfinity Center Wednesday, July 29 Syracuse, NY* St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Friday, July 31 Holmdel, NJ* PNC Bank Arts Center Saturday, August 1 Wantagh, NY* Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Tuesday, August 4 Cuyahoga Falls, OH* Blossom Music Center Thursday, August 6 St. Paul, MN* Xcel Energy Center Saturday, August 8 Rogers, AR* Walmart AMP Sunday, August 9 Omaha, NE* CHI Health Center Omaha Saturday, August 15 West Palm Beach, FL^ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairground Sunday, August 16 Tampa, FL^ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds Wednesday, August 19 Alpharetta, GA^ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Friday, August 21 Nashville, TN^ Bridgestone Arena Saturday, August 22 Maryland Heights, MO^ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tuesday, August 25 Kansas City, MO^ Sprint Center Friday, August 27 Milwaukee, WI^ American Family Insurance Amphitheater Saturday, August 29 Tinley Park, IL^ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tuesday, September 1 Morrison, CO^ Red Rocks Amphitheatre Thursday, September 3 Dallas, TX^ Dos Equis Pavilion Friday, September 4 Woodlands, TX^ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Friday, September 11 Auburn, WA^ White River Amphitheatre Saturday, September 12 Ridgefield, WA^ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Tuesday, September 15 Spokane, WA^ Spokane Arena Friday, September 18 Boise, ID^ Ford Idaho Center Arena Saturday, September 19 West Valley City, UT^ USANA Amphitheatre Tuesday, September 22 Albuquerque, NM^ Isleta Amphitheater Friday, September 25 Irvine, CA^ FivePoint Amphitheatre Saturday, September 26 Phoenix, AZ^ Ak-Chin Pavilion Tuesday, September 29 Chula Vista, CA^ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Friday, October 2 Wheatland, CA^ Toyota Amphitheatre Saturday, October 3 Mountain View, CA^ Shoreline Amphitheatre

*Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

^Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot





