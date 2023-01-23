Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nickelback Announces 2023 'Get Rollin'' Tour Dates

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27 at 10 am local time.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Acclaimed rock band Nickelback announced the upcoming 2023 Get Rollin' Tour, in support of their most recent 10th studio album, Get Rollin'.

Produced by Live Nation, the massive run will hit 38 cities this summer, including their only New York Metro area performance to finish their tour on Wednesday, August 30 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY.

Renowned country rocker Brantley Gilbert joins the band on all non-festival dates along with rising country artist Josh Ross.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show High Times VIP Lounge, specially designed Nickelback gift item, early entry into the venue & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Nickelback's first album in five years, Get Rollin' was released November 18, 2022, via BMG and debuted at #2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA Album Chart at #3 and in the Top 10 in the UK, Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria.

Additionally, Get Rollin' debuted at #1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band. The highly acclaimed new album is a thrilling soundscape of adventure, nostalgia and emotional exploration.

With the new record, Nickelback continues their incomparable legacy as "one of rock's biggest-ever bands," as noted by KERRANG and furthering their legacy is set to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the JUNO Awards on March 13, 2023.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has already welcomed numerous top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles, John Mayer, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone.

The venue will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena achieved carbon neutrality for operations in Fall 2022 which makes it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

GET ROLLIN' 2023 TOUR DATES

Mon Jun 12 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
Wed Jun 14 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Fri Jun 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Fri Jun 17 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate N' Tall Boys ^
Tue Jun 20 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
Thu Jun 22 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
Sat Jun 24 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Sun Jun 25 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Wed Jun 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Fri Jun 30 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 01 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thu Jul 06 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 08 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 09 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Fri Jul 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Sat Jul 15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Tue Jul 18 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Thu Jul 20 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Sat Jul 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavillion
Sun Jul 23 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
Sat Jul 29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 30 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Tue Aug 01 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Thu Aug 03 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 05 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Mon Aug 07 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 09 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Fri Aug 11 - Oro-Medonte, ON - Boots and Hearts Festival ^
Sun Aug 13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater
Wed Aug 16 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Fri Aug 18 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 19 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Tue Aug 22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Thu Aug 24 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sat Aug 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Aug 27 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Wed Aug 30 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
^ Festival Date

About Nickelback

Named the "most successful rock band of the decade" by Billboard in 2009, Nickelback is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades.

The four-piece, comprised of Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, is globally celebrated for their career defining and award-winning hits including "How You Remind Me," "Photograph," "Far Away" and "Rockstar" which all held top spots on the Billboard 100.

Their success includes worldwide sales of more than 50-million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S., in the 2000's decade, behind only The Beatles.

Their inescapable and irresistible smash "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's 'Top Rock Song of the Decade'. It was the number-one most played song on U.S. radio (any format) in the 2000's decade according to Nielsen Soundscan, with over 1.2 million spins.

Amongst all of these accolades, they've also been named Billboard's "Top Rock Group of the Decade" and received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame (2007).

With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over 10-million diehard and adoring fans. In March 2023 Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the JUNO Awards.



