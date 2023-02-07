Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nickel Creek Confirms First Headline Tour Since 2014

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 10 at 10:00am local time.

Feb. 07, 2023  

GRAMMY Award-winning trio, Nickel Creek-mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins-will return to the road this spring with their first headline tour since 2014.

The extensive run kicks off April 15 at Cincinnati's Andrew J Brady Music Center and includes stops at Pittsburgh's Byham Theater, Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park, Philadelphia's The Fillmore, New York's The Rooftop at Pier 17, Atlanta's The Eastern, Chicago's Salt Shed, Milwaukee's Riverside Theater and Kansas City's Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts among many others. Additional dates to be announced soon.

Tickets and "Celebrants Club" VIP packages for the headline shows will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, February 8 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, February 10 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.nickelcreek.com.

In addition to the new dates, the band will also perform three sold-out shows at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on April 27, 28 and 29 and will make several festival appearances this year including a headline set at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in September. See below for complete itinerary.

The upcoming shows add to a landmark year for Nickel Creek, who will release Celebrants, their first new album in nine years, March 24 via Thirty Tigers (pre-order). Their fifth studio album, Celebrants marks a highly anticipated return for the beloved trio and explores the inherent dynamics of human connection.

Across the 18 tracks, the trio addresses love, friendship and time with lyrics both poetic and plain-spoken, as they see bridges built, crossed, burned and rebuilt. Recorded at Nashville's RCA Studio A, the album was produced by longtime collaborator Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, Grace Potter, Weezer) and features Mike Elizondo on bass.

Ahead of the release, the trio recently unveiled new song, "Strangers," of which Billboard praises, "highlights their unfettered harmonies and years-forged, tight-knit playing," while Paste declares, "their instruments and voices alternately blend and shine...it's a joy to have the gang back together" and Brooklyn Vegan proclaims, "a propulsive track that finds the band's indie-friendly bluegrass in fine form."

Reflecting on the project, the band shares, "This is a record about embracing the friction inherent in real human connection. We begin the record yearning for and pursuing harmonious connection. We end the record having realized that truly harmonious connection can only be achieved through the dissonance that we've spent our entire adult lives trying to avoid."

Nickel Creek Tour Dates

BOLD on-sale this Friday, February 10 at 10:00am local time

April 15-Cincinnati, OH-Andrew J Brady Music Center*

April 17-Pittsburgh, PA-Byham Theater*

April 18-New Haven, CT-College Street Music Hall*

April 20-Concord, NH-Capitol Center for the Arts*

April 21-Portland, ME-State Theatre*

April 22-Boston, MA-MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park*

April 23-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore*

April 25-Birmingham, AL-Avondale Brewing Co*

April 27-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium* (SOLD OUT)

April 28-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium† (SOLD OUT)

April 29-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 30-Wilkesboro, NC-MerleFest

May 1-Charlottesville, PA-Ting Pavilion‡

May 3-York, PA-Appell Center for the Performing Arts‡

May 4-New York, NY-The Rooftop at Pier 17‡

May 31-Charleston, SC-Spoleto Festival

June 2-Atlanta, GA-The Eastern*

June 3-Greenville, SC-Peace Center*

June 4-Lexington, KY-Railbird Festival (SOLD OUT)

June 6-Akron, OH-E.J. Thomas Hall*

June 8-Grand Rapids, MI-Venue TBA*

June 9-Chicago, IL-The Salt Shed*

June 10-Milwaukee, WI-Riverside Theater*

June 11-Chesterfield, MO-The Factory at The District*

June 13-Kansas City, MO-Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts*

June 15-17-Telluride, CO-Telluride Bluegrass Festival (SOLD OUT)

September 1-London, U.K.-Barbican Centre

September 8-10-Bristol, TN-Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

*with special guest Gaby Moreno
†with special guest Aoife O'Donovan
‡with special guest Hawktail



