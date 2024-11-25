News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Nia Archives Remixes Jamie xx Track 'Waited All Night'

Listen to the first remix from Jamie xx's In Waves album campaign.

By: Nov. 25, 2024
Nia Archives Remixes Jamie xx Track 'Waited All Night' Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Jamie xx has released the first remix of his In Waves album campaign. It comes from the unstoppable Bradford-born, Leeds-raised new-gen junglist Nia Archives, who steps up to remix one of the album’s standout tracks, “Waited All Night”, Jamie’s collaboration with his The xx bandmates Romy and Oliver Sim. Played out by both artists to a huge live response recently, it sees Nia Archives taking the original’s 2-step pop perfection into unchartered jungle territory, mixing her trademark tough production with a sense of genuine fun.

LATEST NEWS

Lil Nas X Shares New Track 'need dat boy'
The Wombats Release New Single and Unveil Huge EU 2025 Tour
Lola Brooke Drops New Song 'Go To Yo Head'
AleXa Releases New Single 'ENEMY' Ahead of First Full English Album

Speaking about the mix Nia says: “was so buzzin to remix this one as ma favourite tune from jamie’s new album. had to go full happy hardcore mode on tha flip and it's been going off at all ma US/EU tour dates the past couple of months !!”

Jamie xx’s hotly-anticipated second album In Waves was released on 20th September via Young, entering the UK album charts at number 5. In a run of rapturous reviews, it was described by NME as “an immaculate album”, Clash as “a masterpiece” and Rolling Stone UK as “an album that reaches for – and achieves – pure euphoria”. Arriving nine years on from his GRAMMY, BRIT, Ivor Novello and Mercury Music Prize-nominated debut album In Colour, the album sees Jamie replicating the emotional crescendos and thrilling volatility of an almost mystical night out. Created over a four year period ushered in by his much-loved 2020 Essential Mix, and peppered with periods of self-reflection, a global pandemic, the blinking reemergence into the strobe light, and a newly discovered love of surfing-as-escapism, it’s an album that's on course to eclipse the heights of its globally-acclaimed predecessor.

In April, Jamie released "Baddy On The Floor", his joyous summer collaboration with Honey Dijon, before heralding news of the album in June with the riotous “Treat Each Other Right", a muscular breakbeat anthem-meets-futuristic soul burner that was accompanied by a much-talked about video from photographer and filmmaker Rosie Marks. In June, he collaborated with Robyn on her first major new release in six years with “Life”, a hymn as nu-disco affirmation that arrived in a blaze of horns and filtered loops, featuring one of the most iconic vocalists in recent times. He reunited with The xx’s Oliver Sim and Romy Madley Croft for “Waited All Night” featuring the three bandmates on record for the first time since The xx’s 2017 I See You album. Together with collaborative tracks with The Avalanches (“All You Children”), Kelsey Lu, Panda Bear and John Glacier (“Dafodil”), and a recent video for “Falling Together” starring vocal collaborator and acclaimed dancer  Oona Doherty, the singles gave fans a glimpse into the joyous, euphoric record that they can now hear in full.

Nia Archives’ debut album Silence Is Loud was recently shortlisted for the Mercury Muic Prize, the first jungle artist to receive a nomination since Roni Size in 1997. A once in a generation talent and global breakout star, she’s covered every magazine from ES Mag to The Face, supported Beyonce and turned in remixes for Fred Again and Jorja Smith. Alongside a plethora of 4 and 5 star reviews across the board from DIY to NME, The Financial Times and The Telegraph and many more, The Arts desk described it as “the sound not only of a major talent, but a generational shift in ways of hearing, coming into focus” with The Guardian noting that “Archives is changing the landscape of dance music at an uncanny speed”. The record that saw her bring Britpop to Jungle Music in a wholly unique and quintessentially Nia Archives way drew comparisons to everyone from Blur to Adele, Goldie and The Prodigy and placed firmly in the lineage of British dance music greats.

Meanwhile, Jamie is currently in the middle of an extensive world tour. Having recently revealed an ambitious new live during two sold-out hometown shows at London’s Alexandra Palace (heralded by the Evening Standard as “brilliant” and The i newspaper as “a thrilling rave”), Jamie will take the tour across North America, Asia, Australia and Europe over the coming months, including four sold out dates at New York’s Park Avenue Armory. Jamie also recently announced a huge London event for June 2025 as the inaugural headliner of LIDO Festival (7th June). The one day event will feature a personally curated lineup of incredible performers including In Waves collaborators Romy and Panda Bear alongside Arca, Sampha, John Glacier, Shy One and more, and a bespoke presentation of Jamie’s The Floor club residency featuring a 3 hour set from the legendary DJ Harvey. 

JAMIE XX WORLD TOUR 2024/5

November 27    Tokyo, Japan                             Toyosu PIT

November 28    Seoul, South Korea                     YES24 Live Hall

November 29    Shanghai, China                        BNSB-Dream Hall

December 01    Hong Kong                                Clockenflap Festival *

December 28    Bali, Indonesia                           Potato Head

December 04    Melbourne, Australia                  PICA

December 05    Melbourne, Australia                  PICA

December 07    Meredith, Australia                     Meredith Music Festival *

December 08    Sydney, Australia                       Carriageworks

December 09    Sydney, Australia                       Carriageworks

December 13    Brunswick Heads, Australia          Hotel Brunswick

2025

January 09        New York, NY, USA                     Park Avenue Armory (SOLD OUT)

January 10        New York, NY, USA                     Park Avenue Armory (SOLD OUT)

January 11        New York, NY, USA                     Park Avenue Armory (SOLD OUT)

January 12        New York, NY, USA                     Park Avenue Armory (SOLD OUT)

January 14        Toronto, ON, Canada                HISTORY (SOLD OUT)

January 15        Toronto, ON, Canada                 HISTORY (SOLD OUT)

January 17        Chicago, IL, USA                        Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

January 18        Minneapolis, MN, USA                 Armory

January 20        Vancouver, BC, Canada            Pacific Coliseum (VENUE UPGRADE)

January 21        Seattle, WA, USA                                    WAMU Theater

January 23        Los Angeles, CA, USA                 Shrine Expo Hall (SOLD OUT)

January 24        Los Angeles, CA, USA                 Shrine Expo Hall (NEW DATE ADDED)

January 25        San Francisco, CA, USA              Cow Palace

January 27        Austin, TX, USA                           The Concourse Project

January 28        Dallas, TX, USA                           Factory

January 30        Washington, DC, USA                 The Anthem

January 31        Boston, MA, USA                        Roadrunner

February 01       Philadelphia, PA, USA                 Franklin Music Hall

March 09          Brussels, Belgium                        ING Arena

March 11          Amsterdam, Netherlands            AFAS Live

March 12          Hamburg, Germany                   Sporthalle

March 13          Copenhagen, Denmark             K.B. Hallen

March 14          Berlin, Germany                         Uber Eats Music Hall

March 15          Poznan, Poland                         MTP 3A

March 17          Prague, Czechoslovakia             Forum Karlin

March 18          Offenbach, Germany                Stadthalle

March 19          Milan, Italy                                 Big Theatre – MIND (SOLD OUT)

March 21          Paris, France                              Adidas Arena

* Festival date



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Watch Next on Stage



Videos