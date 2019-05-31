New Remo Drive Album NATURAL, EVERYDAY DEGRADATION Out Now

Remo Drive's new album Natural, Everyday Degradation is available now. Produced by Joe Reinhart (Modern Baseball, Hop Along) and mixed by Peter Katis (The National, Interpol), Natural, Everyday Degradation highlights the band's true strengths. Erik's lyrics are emotionally resonant and universally relatable, though, they're far more intentional and precise this time around. Instead of letting off-kilter turns of phrase and nervous energy capture listeners' ears, Remo Drive allows their confidence to take center stage. Listen to Natural, Everyday Degradation now.



Brothers Erik and Stephen Paulson toured the world on the heels of their 2017 release Greatest Hits and 2018's Pop Music EP. All that time spent on toll roads and tarmacs left the brothers with endless opportunities to think about how far their band had come in a short time - as well as plan for the future. While Greatest Hits overflowed with wide-eyed nativity and whole-hearted enthusiasm, Natural, Everyday Degradation finds the Paulson brothers crafting a sturdier brand of indie-rock.



Remo Drive is touring now in support of their new album with a show tonight in Chicago at Bottom Lounge. The North American tour will wrap up on July 6 with a hometown show in Minneapolis at Fine Line.



Remo Drive Summer 2019 Tour Dates



5.31.19 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

6.01.19 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

6.02.19 - Ferndale, MI - Loving Touch

6.04.19 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

6.05.19 - Montreal, QC - Ministere

6.06.19 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

6.07.19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

6.08.19 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

6.09.19 - Washington, D.C. - U Street Music Hall

6.11.19 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

6.12.19 - Durham, NC - Motorco

6.13.19 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

6.14.19 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

6.15.19 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

6.18.19 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

6.19.19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

6.20.19 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

6.22.19 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theatre

6.23.19 - San Diego, CA - Irenic

6.25.19 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

6.26.19 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

6.27.19 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

6.29.19 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

6.30.19 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

7.02.19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

7.03.19 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

7.06.19 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line



Slow Pulp - All Dates except 7/6

Slow Bullet: 5/30 - 6/15 only

Heart to Gold: 6/18 - 7/3 only

Support TBA: 7/6





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You