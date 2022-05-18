New Orleans Artist 'Feedbackotw' Releases New Single 'Moving On'

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Feedbackotw was raised on the Hip-Hop music scene to & swayed by the Neo soul culture. Even at the young age of 17 his passion began to take over when he started joining in on cyphers in high-school. Surrounded by musical culture his Father (a musician/vocalist), encouraged him to pursue his dreams. With years of musical experimentation behind him, Feedbackotw remains a strong force in today's Hip-Hop culture.

The song Moving On is a fresh single from the Louisiana Hip-Hop artist Feedbackotw. Following up his last single pack Speed / Def Jam: Fight For Louisiana that became quite the sensation. "Moving On " has grown to become a fan favorite since its initial release on Friday 5/20/22.

"The track itself is expressive and hosts hopeful emotions and thoughts on the future moving on from a bitter situation while looking forward to a better tomorrow. I wrote moving on last year while living on campus at LSU. At the time, I began a new relationship and I was experiencing all the benefits of new found love. It was refreshing to know that I had finally healed from all the toxic memories that were created by toxic lovers." - Feedbackotw on writing "Moving On"