New Constellations Join The Midnight as Direct Support on Spring Tour ​ ﻿﻿   

On the heels of announcing their long-awaited debut album, It Comes In Waves, Portland-based indie-pop duo New Constellations have been confirmed as direct support for The Midnight’s Spring 2026 North American headline tour, The Midnight: Time Machines.

The run will bring New Constellations to theaters in major markets across the U.S. and Canada, including the Brooklyn Paramount in New York City, The Salt Shed (Indoors) in Chicago, Mission Ballroom in Denver, Paramount in Seattle, and HISTORY in Toronto, before culminating in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium on May 15, the day It Comes In Waves is officially out via Nettwerk.

Written over the course of three years, It Comes In Waves features singles “I Disappear,” “Secret Safe,” “Believe Again,” and their debut track “Hot Blooded,” which has accumulated more than 100 million streams. In 2025, New Constellations completed two U.S. headline tours, playing nearly 80 shows nationwide.

The Midnight are touring in support of Syndicate, their fifth studio album out now via Ultra Records, following a sold-out 2024 North American co-headlining tour with Chromeo and headline runs across the UK, EU, Australia, and India.

New Constellations will also appear at the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley May 22–24.

The Midnight: Time Machines — Spring 2026 Tour Dates

With direct support from New Constellations

Apr 16 @ The Fillmore Miami Beach in Miami, FL

Apr 17 @ House of Blues Orlando in Orlando, FL

Apr 18 @ The Eastern in Atlanta, GA

Apr 19 @ The Fillmore Charlotte in Charlotte, NC

Apr 21 @ 9:30 Club in Washington, DC (SOLD OUT)

Apr 22 @ 9:30 Club in Washington, DC

Apr 23 @ House of Blues Boston in Boston, MA

Apr 24 @ Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY

Apr 25 @ Roxian Theater in Pittsburgh, PA

Apr 27 @ House of Blues Cleveland in Cleveland, OH

Apr 28 @ HISTORY in Toronto, ON

Apr 29 @ The Intersection in Grand Rapids, MI

May 1 @ Palace Theater in St Paul, MN

May 2 @ The Salt Shed (Indoors) in Chicago, IL

May 3 @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, IN

May 4 @ The Truman in Kansas City, MO

May 6 @ Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO

May 7 @ Complex in Salt Lake City, UT

May 9 @ Paramount in Seattle, WA

May 10 @ Queen Elizabeth Theater in Vancouver, BC

May 12 @ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR

May 14 @ Fox Theater in Oakland, CA

May 15 @ Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA