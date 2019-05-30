New Album From Rammstein Debuts At #9 On US Chart

RAMMSTEIN's long awaited seventh album has entered the U.S. chart at #9, the highest U.S. position of the band's career.



The untitled record has debuted at #1 in 14 countries-Germany (its tenth #1 in its home country), Canada, Belgium, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Portugal, Russia, Switzerland, Poland and Austria-as well as #2 in Sweden, Spain and the Czech Republic, #3 in the UK (the highest a German-speaking artist has charted in UK history) and Latvia, #4 in Lithuania, and #5 in Italy and Australia.



Released May 17 via Caroline in the U.S., the untitled album consists of 11 new RAMMSTEIN tracks including "ZEIG DICH" and singles "RADIO" and "DEUTSCHLAND," and is RAMMSTEIN's first studio album since 2009's LIEBE IST FÜR ALLE DA.



The new album is produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN.



The band is currently on its sold out European stadium tour, running through August 23. See below for dates.



RAMMSTEIN is CHRISTOPH SCHNEIDER, FLAKE LORENZ, OLIVER RIEDEL, PAUL LANDERS, RICHARD Z. KRUSPE, and TILL LINDEMANN.



RAMMSTEIN

EUROPE STADIUM TOUR 2019



06/01/19 - Barcelona, Spain - RCDE Stadium

06/05/19 - Bern, Switzerland - Stade de Suisse (SOLD OUT)

06/08/19 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion (SOLD OUT)

06/09/19 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion (SOLD OUT)

06/12/19 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion (SOLD OUT)

06/13/19 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion (SOLD OUT)

06/16/19 - Rostock, Germany - Ostseestadion (SOLD OUT)

06/19/19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken (SOLD OUT)

06/22/19 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion (SOLD OUT)

06/25/19 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Kuip (SOLD OUT)

06/28/19 - Paris, France - Paris La Défense Arena (SOLD OUT)

06/29/19 - Paris, France - Paris La Défense Arena (SOLD OUT)

07/02/19 - Hannover, Germany - HDI Arena (SOLD OUT)

07/06/19 - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom - Stadium MK

07/10/19 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin (SOLD OUT)

07/13/19 - Frankfurt am Main, Germany - Commerzbank-Arena (SOLD OUT)

07/16/19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna (SOLD OUT)

07/17/19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna (SOLD OUT)

07/20/19 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Roeser Festival Grounds (SOLD OUT)

07/24/19 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion ?l?ski (SOLD OUT)

07/29/19 - Moscow, Russia - VTB Arena, Central Dynamo Stadium (SOLD OUT)

08/02/19 - Saint Petersburg, Russia - Gazprom Arena

08/06/19 - Riga, Latvia - Lucavsala

08/10/19 - Tampere, Finland - Ratina Stadion (SOLD OUT)

08/14/19 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Stadion (SOLD OUT)

08/18/19 - Oslo, Norway - Ullevaal Stadion (SOLD OUT)

08/22/19 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion

08/23/19 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion





