Nell Tiger Free Delivers Debut EP ‘Worst Day of Her Life (so Far)’

Continuing the crisp production, unabashed lyricism and earnest vocals of lead single ‘Love of My Life’, Nell Tiger Free has returned with her deeply personal yet youthfully universal debut EP, ‘Worst Day of Her Life (so far).'

The EP is the culmination of growing pains ubiquitous in the lives of people in their mid-twenties, with its parenthetical afterthought acknowledging that the drama and heartbreak of teenagehood only pervades and perseveres as life goes on. It is far from a project without hope, however; Nell returns in the vital imagery and honest triumph of her songs as a woman of promise and fortitude, demonstrating to the world that she is a fearless, honest, and humorous songwriter crafting raw, unfiltered lyrics that cut deep, challenge norms, and make you laugh while exposing life’s brutal truths.

Nell explains; “This EP was simultaneously the easiest and the hardest thing I’ve ever written. Easy because the songs sort of just fell out of my head because I knew exactly what I needed to say, hard because I had to confront the worst day of my life (so far) over and over again to say them. The EP is just me working through the contradicting feelings that come after the loss of a big love, and coming to terms with the change it brings. I don’t know, I guess it’s for anyone who’s ever felt like their heart was going to collapse in on itself… also if you just need to scream into a pillow and ceremoniously burn a few photo albums you might like it too”

Nell’s debut EP feels like flipping through a supercharged diary—bold, full of heart, and packed with personality. It’s the sound of growing up, figuring things out, and turning life’s chaos into something ridiculously catchy. Teaming up with producer Tim Bran, she blends raw honesty with a polished touch, creating songs that hit deep but still get stuck in your head. It’s fun, it’s fearless, and it doesn’t hold back—whether it’s tugging at your heartstrings or laying it all out with brutal, beautiful honesty.

The juxtaposition of the sound of birdsong and the opening lyrics of the title track “You make me wanna buy a gun / Off of the internet” reveals the synergy between Nell’s worldly experience and her dreamy expression. She is an artist in tune with the music of nature and the power of language. The human element of the recording process–resolute inhalations and dynamic confessional vocals–is cleverly integrated with polished pop production. Nell demonstrates the emotional range of her experience as an actor and her direct and unrelenting vocals are complemented beautifully by light, ethereal harmonies.

Nell’s debut single ‘Do I Just Keep Making Things Worse?’ was the perfect introduction to Nell as a musician and finally unearthed her love affair with songwriting. Plaudits came from the likes of Hunger, The Independent, Wonderland, Rolling Stone, Polyester Mag + others. A natural and powerful storyteller, Nell Tiger Free’s forthcoming debut EP showcases her delicate yet beautifully composed vocals that are almost strikingly quiet, creating a dreamy indie-pop experience that is both relatable and emotionally evocative. The body of work draws on Nell’s own experiences showcasing her talent as a songwriter and producer.

ABOUT NELL TIGER FREE:

Nell Tiger Free grew up in Teddington, just a stone's throw from London’s bustling heart. She's a star whose light refuses to be confined to a single constellation. Nell has blossomed into a dazzling force of nature in the entertainment world.

Music has always been Nell's first love. Rewind to her 15th birthday, when fate and a mother's intuition collided in the form of a gift that would change everything- a studio session with Tim Bran, a wizard of the music production world, having worked with the likes of London Grammar, KT Tunstall, The Verve, and Aurora. In that first studio session with Tim, Nell Tiger Free found herself falling head over heels for the intoxicating dance of collaborative creation. She left the studio that day with music coursing through her veins, even more enamoured with it than when she had entered. Fast forward nearly a decade, seven heartbreaks, and countless adventures later, Nell reconnected with Tim, who welcomed her back to the studio with open arms. Their rekindled partnership was like a fine wine, having only grown richer with time. They fell back into their rhythm and truly found their sound.

‘Worst Day of Her Life (So Far)’ is a musical revelation that promises to showcase the depth and breadth of Nell's artistic abilities. The collection of songs is a gorgeous mix of ethereal alternative, singer songwriter and electro indie pop for fans of Lana Del Ray, Mitski, beabadoobee and Lorde. All songs written and produced by Nell and Tim Bran, adding another impressive chapter to her already remarkable career. Outside of creating beautiful songs, Nell has portrayed Myrcella Baratheon in the HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’, starred in the Apple TV+ series ‘Servant’, the Amazon Prime series ‘Too Old to Die Young’, the movies ‘Settlers’ and ‘The First Omen’ (2024). She's also just filmed the new Cliffhanger movie with Pierce Brosnan.

