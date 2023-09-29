Ne-Yo Drops New Single 'Link Up'

Three-time, Grammy award-winning hitmaker NE-YO announced his new single “Link Up,” a smooth and seductive song that was produced by Hitmaka, Cardiak and Wu10 and samples the 1980s R&B hit “Looking Up To You,” recorded by Michael Wycoff.

As part of the single release, the multiplatinum musician also unveiled the corresponding, official video for “Link Up.” The visual also includes appearances by Hitmaka, TikToker Ayo Tay and his STARZ co-star Terrence Green from their hit show “Step Up: High Water.”

The new single comes as his renowned “Champagne and Roses Tour” with Mario and special guest Pleasure P approaches its finale with shows in Sugar Land, TX tonight and a pair of California dates during the first week of October. From there, NE-YO will play two additional shows – October 21 at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, CA and December 1 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. See below for the itinerary and tickets are available for purchase HERE.

Over the course of the summer, NE-YO continued to shine on a wide array of stages, including a headlining performance at The White House's 4th of July celebration on the South Lawn. He also delivered his iconic hits at Michael Rubin's renowned, Hamptons white party in July that brought together the biggest titans in business, entertainment, sports and music.

“Link Up” marks his first release since his eighth studio album, Self Explanatory, which included collaborations with Yung Bleu, Jeremih and Trippie Redd. His collaboration with Jeremih on “U 2 Luv” topped Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart for three weeks.

In his career to date, NE-YO has a combined total of over 23 BILLION streams across all albums worldwide. He has won three GRAMMY awards and been honored with a total of 14 nominations. His first single, 2005's “So Sick,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified quadruple Platinum.

Since then, he has racked up a collection of hit singles – including “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent” and “Push Back” featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don. Three of his albums have entered SoundScan's Top Current Albums chart at No. 1. He recently released his eighth studio album, which includes such standout singles as “Stay Down (feat. Yung Bleu), “Don't Love Me” and “You Got The Body.”

He has proven to be as powerful with his pen as he is in the recording studio and on stage. The Las Vegas native quickly became known as a go-to hitmaker, penning bangers like Rihanna's “Unfaithful,” “Russian Roulette,” and “Take a Bow,” along with Beyoncé's 2006 breakup anthem “Irreplaceable” and songs for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion, among others.

NE-YO's film and television credits also include “World of Dance,” "Save the Last Dance," "Battle: Los Angeles," "Stomp the Yard," George Lucas' "Red Tails," "Empire," "The Wiz Live!" and “Step Up: High Water.”

NE-YO – 2023 North American Champagne And Roses Tour with Mario Pleasure P

9.29.23 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10.3.23 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10.4.23 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

10.20.23 - Phoenix AZ - Arizona State Fair – An Evening with NE-YO

Photo Credit: Motown Records