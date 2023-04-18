Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Hit the Road This Summer for a Run of U.S. Dates

Artist pre-sale begins today, April 18 at 1 P.M. EST while general on-sale begins on Friday, April 21 at 10 A.M. local time

Apr. 18, 2023  

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats confirm a run of U.S. tour dates this summer, adding to their already extensive worldwide tour.

Kicking off on August 1 in Pittsburgh, Rateliff and the band will perform at Minneapolis' Surly Brewing Festival Field, Cleveland's Jacobs Pavilion and Raleigh's Red Hat Amphitheater as well as multiple dates at Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Chicago's The Salt Shed and Missoula's Kettlehouse Amphitheater.

Artist pre-sale begins today, April 18 at 1 P.M. EST while general on-sale begins on Friday, April 21 at 10 A.M. local time at nathanielrateliff.com.

The band is also slated to appear at Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend, Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration and Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family. See below for full tour routing.

In addition, Rateliff and the band will release a five track EP, What If I, on June 2 via Stax. Following the release of their acclaimed 2021 album The Future, the upcoming project features four previously unreleased songs recorded during The Future sessions as well as a newly written and recorded track called "Buy My Round." Most recently, the group premiered an alternate version of the track "What If I."

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.-the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track "Slow Pace of Time" features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band's leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.

In support of The Future, which was released to widespread acclaim, the group performed multiple times on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "CBS This Morning: Saturday" and "Austin City Limits." In addition, Rateliff sat with Anthony Mason of "CBS Sunday Morning" to discuss the band's rise to stardom.

Last December, Rateliff & The Night Sweats played their biggest show ever at Denver's Ball Arena. The sold-out performance held special significance as it was their first ever arena show and featured a solo set from longtime friend and supporter Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutiérrez as well as a surprise sit-in from Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS LIVE

April 29-April 30-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl *
May 12-Miramar Beach, FL-Seascape Resort
June 3-Chattanooga, TN-Riverbend Festival
June 4-Lexington, KY-Railbird Music Festival
June 16-Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom-Black Deer Festival
June 18-Landgraaf, The Netherlands-Pinkpop Festival
June 20-Cologne, Germany-Live Music Hall †
June 21-Berlin, Germany-Huxley's Neue Welt †
Jun 23-Vienna, Austria-Arena Wien Open Air †
June 25-Munich, Germany-Backstage Werk †
June 26-Zürich, Switzerland-Kaufleuten †
June 28-Paris, France-Cabaret Sauvage †
June 29-Rotselaar, Belgium-Rock Werchter
July 2-Ferrara, Italy-Comfort Festival
July 3-Milan, Italy-Magnolia Open Ai
July 6-Madrid, Spain-Mad Cool Festival
July 7-Algés, Portugal-Nos Alive
July 23-Redmond, OR-Fairwell Festival
July 28-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion ‡
July 29-Bethel, NY-Bethel Woods Center For The Arts ‡
July 30-Darien Center, NY-Dairen Lake Amphitheater ‡
August 1-Pittsburgh, PA-Stage AE §
August 3-Grand Rapids, MI-GLC Live at 20 Monroe §
August 4-Rochester Hills, MI-Meadow Brook Amphitheatre §
August 5-Columbus, OH-KEMBA Live!
August 7-Madison, WI-The Sylvee §
August 9-10-Chicago, IL-The Salt Shed §
August 12-Minneapolis, MN-Surly Brewing Festival Field §
August 15-Moorhead, MN-Bluestem Amphitheater §
August 18-19-Missoula, MT-Kettlehouse Amphitheater ||
August 22-23-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre ||
September 16-Asbury Park, NJ-Sea Hear Now Festival
September 19-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
September 20-Newport, KY-MegaCorp Pavilion
September 22-Milwaukee, WI-BMO Pavilion
September 24-Franklin, TN-Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
September 26-Asheville, NC-ExploreAsheville.com Arena #
September 27-Raleigh, NC-Red Hat Amphitheater #
September 30-Bridgeport, CT-Sound On Sound Music Festival
October 1-Ocean City, MD-Oceans Calling Festival

* Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration
† with William the Conqueror
‡ with Willie Nelson & Family
§ with Thee Sacred Souls
|| with Waxahatchee
# with Sierra Ferrell

photo credit: Danny Clinch



