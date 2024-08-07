Naked Giants Release New Single 'Bad Guys Win' From Upcoming Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seattle-based indie rock trio Naked Giants are excited to share their new single “Bad Guys Win” from their highly anticipated third album, Shine Away, out on October 4 on Devil Duck Records (pre-order). The song debuted at American Songwriter and is streaming at YouTube and on all digital platforms.



“Bad Guys Win” is described by vocalist/guitarist Grant Mullen as a powerful pop rock anthem for the 2020s. The song explores themes of feeling powerless and the struggle to overcome internal and external adversaries. “'Bad Guys Win' is a 2020’s pop rock epic about feeling powerless to write our own life stories, destined to let the bad guys win,” Mullen explains. “That isn’t the end of the story though! We all have a story to tell, and it’s up to each of us to tell it, no one else can.”



The release of “Bad Guys Win” follows the album’s lead single, “Apartment 3,” which debuted at Glide Magazine and is now available on all major streaming platforms. The music video for “Apartment 3,” directed by Heather Garcia, captures the song’s essence and is a must-watch for fans.



Reflecting on “Apartment 3,” Mullen notes, “This is one of the first songs we wrote for the album, shortly after finishing The Shadow in 2020. It captures that early-20s 'growing up' energy—searching for a new home, experiencing first-time living arrangements, and the influence of peak quarantine solitude.”



In support of their new album, Naked Giants will be playing several shows in the Pacific Northwest, including a hometown performance at The Crocodile on November 7. Details on all upcoming shows are listed below.



When Naked Giants formed in 2014, the Seattle trio—vocalist/guitarist Grant Mullen, bassist/vocalist Gianni Aiello and drummer Henry LaVallee—were all 18 years-old, and full of the reckless, restless energy of youth. The band have evolved from their youthful, high-energy beginnings to a more introspective and mature sound. Shine Away reflects this journey, showcasing a blend of raw rock energy with deeper musical and lyrical exploration.



“Our first record was still running on fuel from starting the band as 18-year-olds with a rock’n’roll dream,” Mullen reflects. “Since then, life has changed. We all got day jobs or went back to school, and really grew into ourselves individually. Before, we were anxious to express ourselves in whatever way we could through music. Now, we have more to say, and I think we’ve made a record with more meaning and purpose.”



Produced by Dylan Wall at Seven Hills Studio in Capitol Hill, Seattle—the same studio where their journey began—Shine Away retains Naked Giants' signature impetuous urgency while delving into new depths of musicality and intentionality.



From the angular awkwardness strains of opener “Apartment 3” to the lackadaisical catchiness of the title and closing track, Shine Away demonstrates the musical chemistry the trio have, as well as their shift into making music with more meaning, consideration and intention. In between, these songs take the listener on a journey of emotional (self-)discovery via a slew of sounds that range from deliberately awkward indie-rock that takes influence from (among many others), the likes of Jonathan Richman, (good era) Weezer, Joyce Manor and even Daniel Johnston. At the same time, these songs sound less like anyone else than just the current iteration of Naked Giants, and of where and who they are these days. It’s certainly a more positive place–even on the more delicate and gentle anti-ballads, these songs radiate with a fuzzy, sunlit warmth. Indeed, even just the concept and image of shining is in direct contrast to the overriding themes of the previous record, and the troubles the band encountered both in the run-up to making it, and after.



Bassist Gianni Aiello adds, “We’re carrying the typical garage-rock ‘throw it at the wall and see what sticks’ ethos with us to this new phase of life. This time around, there’s room in the music (and in ourselves) not only for the young raucous kids we used to be, but also for the fully emotional people we’re becoming.”



Shine Away is more than an album; it’s a testament to Naked Giants' resilience and their dedication to authentic rock music. The album invites listeners on a journey of self-discovery and musical exploration, embracing both youthful exuberance and the emotional depth that comes with maturity.

Naked Giants Tour Dates:

11.07 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile (Cloudbreak)

11.14 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

11.22 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Shine Away Track List

1. Apartment 3

2. Missed Out

3. Bad Guys Win

4. Half Full Cups

5. Dissolve

6. Oh Michael

7. Did I Just Die

8. Case Of The Bastards

9. Shine Away

Photo credit: Jake Hanson

Comments