NYC's HeIsTheArtist Releases 'The Book Of Mary' EP

HeIsTheArtist has released a new EP, 'The Book Of Mary.' The 6-track collection was released on April 30th, 2021. It features the iTunes chart hit singles, "Virgin" and "Childish."

While many artists are content to stay in their lane, playing it safe with each release and offering nothing outside of the box to their fanbase, HeIsTheArtist is the complete paradox. The enigmatic singer-songwriter from New York City has continuously pushed the boundaries between Christian and secular music and their respective sub-genres. HITA has released roots-based music, EDM, r&b, pop and instrumental music, all with one thing in common: success.

What does an artist do to celebrate multiple #1 iTunes chart hits? He pulls the releases from his Spotify account and makes them exclusive to other outlets. With more than 150K Spotify streams of the singles from his latest EP release, "The Book Of Mary" (MTS Records, April 30, 2021), it doesn't look like the strategy has backfired in the least. The new EP features the hit singles, "Virgin," "Childish" and "If I Were A Virgin Again," along with "What Did I Do" and 2 additional "Childish" remixes.

Track List:

1. Virgin

2. If I Were A Virgin Again

3. What Did I Do?

4. Childish

5. Childish (Afrobeats Remix)

6. Childish (DanceHall Remix)

Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&band dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D'Angelo.