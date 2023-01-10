Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NOTHING MORE Announce Headlining 'SPIRITS 2023' N. American Tour

Jan. 10, 2023  

Lauded as one of mainstream rock's most powerful and distinctive acts, 3x Grammy-nominated active rock group NOTHING MORE kick off the new year with two new lyric video visualizers for SPIRITS tracks "DREAM WITH ME" (out now) and "VALHALLA" (out 1/12) in addition to announcing their "SPIRITS 2023" North American headlining tour.

The "SPIRITS 2023" tour will be presented by the mental health non-profit organization TO WRITE LOVE ON HER ARMS (TWLOHA). It will launch March 31 in Richmond, VA with special guests Crown The Empire and Thousand Below before NOTHING MORE split off for two solo headlining shows (May 6 in Phoenix, AZ and May 26 in Bloomington, IL), followed by a stop at Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, OH on May 28. Additional tour sponsors include That Space Zebra Show and Parlor Root Beer; full dates can be found below.

General admission and VIP tickets go on sale this Friday, January 12 at 10:00 AM (local time). NOTHING MORE Fan Club presale GA & VIP tickets will be available today (1/10) starting at 12:00 PM ET using code "VALHALLA." Reserve your tickets now here.

"For the last 17 years, To Write Love on Her Arms has been finding ways to use live music as a means to connect people to local and affordable options for mental health care," relays TWLOHA's Director of Outreach Chad Moses.

"In that time, we've been fortunate enough to see some of the very best examples where conversations of mental health have been expressed and received from the stage and in the crowds. We've not done this work alone-rather these conversations have been cultivated through active relationships with countless fans, music industry professionals, and artists.

Within those ranks, Nothing More has proven to be among the most consistent and loyal friends to the organization, and that friendship grew in large part due to how they craft their art. When the band performs a song about mental health-or about hope, or about pain-they aren't treating the stage as a pulpit but instead as an invitation.

What they have to say or sing finds its true value in how it is received by the listeners and how those fans choose to live out the next chapters. Simply put, Nothing More is what it looks and sounds like to feel a little less alone, and is proof that our deepest questions and challenges can be fertile ground for building community."

NOTHING MORE's 2022 album SPIRITS via Better Noise Music was inspired by the philosophy of Alan Watts and Carl Jung and an introspective look at the results on one's psyche after being isolated due to the pandemic.

The album was accompanied by a meta- personality "SPIRITS TEST" designed by frontman Jonny Hawkins-similar to tests such as Myers-Briggs, Big 5 and the Zodiac-which results in finding out one's "Spirit Type," one of seven personality characters based on the test's results. Each "Spirit Type" is paired to a track on SPIRITS which the band have further highlighted with lyric video visualizers showcasing the artwork for the associated "Spirit Type."

Last week NOTHING MORE unveiled the visualizer for "DREAM WITH ME," and they will next reveal the visualizer for "VALHALLA" with a YouTube video premiere and Instagram live Q&A this Thursday, January 12. Set a reminder for "VALHALLA" lyric video premiere here: https://youtu.be/pDCvfo-HUaA.

NOTHING MORE TOUR DATES

1/22-1/28 - Canaveral Acres, FL - Shiprocked Cruise
3/31 - Richmond, VA - The National #
4/1 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues #
4/2 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live #
4/4 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC #
4/5 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall #
4/7 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA #
4/8 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium #
4/9 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #
4/11 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre #
4/12 - Dubuque, AL - Five Flags Civic Center #
4/13 - Clive, IA - Horizons Event Center #
4/15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore #
4/16 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral #
4/17 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater #
4/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex #
4/21 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater #
4/22 - Edmonton, AB - Midway #
4/24 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom #
4/25 - Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory #
4/27 - Seattle, WA - Neptune #
4/28 - Portland, OR - The Roseland Theater #
4/29 - Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory #
5/1 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades #
5/3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco #
5/5 - San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark #
5/6 - Phoenix, AZ - AK Chin Pavillion (UFest 2023 with Godsmack, I Prevail)
5/26 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre
5/27 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
5/28 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple
6/10 - Nickelsdorf, AT - Nova Rock 2023
6/15-18 - Clisson, FR - Hellfest 2023
6/21 - Wetzikon/Unter-wetzikon, CH - Heavy Load Festival Wetzikon 2023
6/25 - Bologna, IT - KNOTFEST Italy 2023
6/30 - VIveiro, ES - Resurrection Fest 2023
# with Crown The Empire and Thousand Below



