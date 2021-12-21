NONPOINT Announce New EP 'RUTHLESS'

NONPOINT will release their new EP titled RUTHLESS along with the premiere of the official music video for single "Back in the Game" on December 27, 2021.

Pre-save the new EP here.

With the roar of one word, "INDEPENDENCE," Nonpoint has transcended the underground and taken their rightful place in metal history. Even now they continue to change the rules with their newest song "Back In The Game", which keeps the Nonpoint tradition of inviting you in close, kicking you in the chest, then imprisoning an infectious lyric like, "Cause you're looking at a one man death squad!" into your mind knowing it will never escape.

This song and official video goes live across all streaming platforms December 27th at midnight along with the remaining songs from the Ruthless EP. This follows their independent label plan of delivering music to their fans through more frequent releases and videos from the band.

Elias Soriano, vocalist for Nonpoint stated, "This song sums up our view on how we approached independence from the very beginning. We will be small but mighty. Like the song says, 'I may be one man, but I'm a deathsquad.' We give everything we got with ultimate absolution."

Now with the success of their new independent label, 361 Degrees Records, they continue to add to their story as they partner with Amuse Music Distribution, an independent music distribution company who helps independent artists stay independent with an unbelievable team that helps them grow beyond their reach. In 2021 alone their song "Ruthless" reached #16 on Billboard's Rock Chart, and were featured on the New Metal Tracks and Kickass Metal Playlist on Spotify with over 1.6 million combined subscribers, SiriusXM Octane's Big Uns Countdown, LA Lloyd top 30, Loudwire Nights and "Ruthless" was the featured track for AEW's nationally televised event BLOOD AND GUTS on TNT in May 2021. "Ruthless" has reached over 3.5 million streams. Now their fan-voted cover of Prince's "When Doves Cry", at over 1 million streams, has quickly become a fan favorite, from the crowd applause at shows to their support and momentum online.

Their touring in 2022 continues with January dates throughout the country, along with an appearance on the World Famous Shiprocked Cruise.

Tour Dates

1/7/2022 Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theater

1/8/2022 Battle Creek, MI @ The Music Factory

1/9/2022 Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere's

1/11/2022 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

1/12/2022 Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

1/14/2022 Hampton Beach, NH @ Wallys

1/15/2022 Easton, PA @ One Centre Square

1/16/2022 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

1/18/2022 Charleston, WV @ Rock City Bake Company

1/19/2022 Charlotte, NC @ Amos

1/20/2022 Huntsville, AL @ Sidetracks Music Hall