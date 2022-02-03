NEEDTOBREATHE Announce Acoustic North American Tour Dates

GRAMMY® Award-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE have announced an intimate acoustic tour of North America in support of their latest critically acclaimed studio album Into The Mystery.

The 26-city Into The Mystery Acoustic Tour will kick off on April 18 in Winnipeg, MB, and wrap on May 22 with two back-to-back shows in Knoxville, TN. Patrick Droney will provide support on all dates. Pre-sale tickets will be available to The Insiders Fan Club beginning tomorrow, February 4 here, and general on sale begins next Friday, February 11 at 10:00am local time HERE.

"The success of the acoustic tours over the years has been one of the biggest surprises of our career," shared NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart. "The intimacy and conversation that takes place in these beautiful theaters has been a pretty magical experience for us as a band. So much of our music was written and recorded acoustically in a living room, and with two new albums to pull from, we want to bring that experience to you again."

NEEDTOBREATHE's latest studio album Into The Mystery is available now via Elektra Records here. The album debuted in the Top 10 across three Billboard charts and received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, People, American Songwriter, and more. Leading into release, the band performed Into The Mystery's lead single "I Wanna Remember" alongside Carrie Underwood at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. NEEDTOBREATHE also delivered unforgettable performances on CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden, and ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

Following the album's release, the band unveiled the accompanying documentary "NEEDTOBREATHE: Into The Mystery". The film intimately chronicles the group recording the album, while quarantined in a historic house-turned-recording studio in remote Tennessee in fall of 2020. "NEEDTOBREATHE: Into The Mystery" is available on demand (including iTunes / Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video) now via Greenwich Entertainment.

NEEDTOBREATHE celebrated the album's release with their massive Into The Mystery Tour. The 38 city trek included their fifth consecutive sold out show at Denver, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and first-ever headline performance at Nashville, TN's Bridgestone Arena. Returning to the road with a purpose, the band donated $1 from each ticket sold to For Others. In total, over $1.1 million was generated in support for the organization, which endeavors to address the country's foster care crisis.

NEEDTOBREATHE will once again be partnering with For Others on their upcoming Into The Mystery Acoustic Tour. Additionally, the band closed out 2021 by hosting NEEDTOBREATHE & Friends One Night Only Supporting OneWorld Health. The event raised over $1.4 million for OneWorld Health, which will provide sustainable, affordable, and accessible healthcare in East Africa and Central America.

Tour Dates

April 18, 2022 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

April 20, 2022 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

April 21, 2022 - Calgary, AB - Southern Jubilee Auditorium

April 22, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 24, 2022 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

April 25, 2022 - Boise, ID - Boise State University - Morrison Center

April 26, 2022 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center for the Performing Arts - Silva Concert Hall

April 28, 2022 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

April 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

May 01, 2022 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

May 02, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

May 04, 2022 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

May 05, 2022 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

May 06, 2022 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

May 07, 2022 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

May 09, 2022 - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre

May 10, 2022 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium - Iowa State Center

May 12, 2022 - Fort Wayne, IN - Sweetwater Pavilion

May 13, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

May 14, 2022 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Theater

May 15, 2022 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

May 17, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - Fountain Street Church

May 18, 2022 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater

May 20, 2022 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

May 21, 2022 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center for Arts & Sciences

May 22, 2022 - Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre*

*Performing two shows