NAWAS Releases New Single 'Made For Love'

It marks the first of a series of singles which will culminate with an EP to be released in the coming months.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 1 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 2 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

NAWAS Releases New Single 'Made For Love'

Following early career success, emotive dance/alt-pop duo NAWAS took a hiatus from releasing music during which they reignited their passion for music and focused in on their more refined sound.

Composed of lifelong friends lead singer/pianist Jake Nawas and producer/multi-instrumentalist Ben McDaniel, NAWAS is now reemerging with their latest single “Made For Love,” out today, February 2, via Kick Kick Snare Records. The first official release from the label, “Made For Love” takes the band’s infectious brooding alt-pop groove while delving deeper into their classic house and EDM influences.

“Made For Love” was written and produced by the duo alongside frequent collaborator Geoff Duncan (Armin Van Buuren, Nightbirde, Zayde Wolfe). It marks the first of a series of singles which will culminate with an EP to be released in the coming months.

The meaning of NAWAS is defined as “Beauty Of Life.” The surname of their charismatic lead singer, Jake Nawas, has been elevated to the status of a band moniker, in perfect harmony with the creative genius of producer Ben McDaniel. These lifelong best friends, hailing from the rugged heart of Louisiana, were raised amidst a rich tapestry of musical influences.

Their upbringing was steeped in the soulful nostalgia of vintage vinyl records, courtesy of their grandparents, and the electrifying rhythms of the iconic pop legends of the '80s. Yet, their journey transcends mere good taste; it is an unspoken mastery of innate talent that sets them apart, leaving spectators awestruck. Give Ben an instrument and he’ll hand you back a worldly composition; give Jake a pad of paper and a mic and you’ll catch yourself off guard with your mouth open.

Since the inception of NAWAS, the music has lived on the outskirts of the electronic world, with genre-bending epics like “Wrong” and “Nevermind.” Over the last year, though, as they delved further into writing the forthcoming Exposure EP, they found themselves leaning further into classic house and EDM influences. This allowed them to flex their musical chops and individuality within boundaries set by them…and only them.

The result has been focused, radio-ready songs like lead single “Made For Love,” produced by the duo alongside frequent collaborator Geoff Duncan (Armin Van Buuren, Nightbirde, Zayde Wolfe). With NAWAS, the future unfolds as a blank canvas, ready to be painted with sonic innovation and a relentless passion for the “Beauty of Life.”

Listen to the new single here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Blessed Madonna Releases New Single With Clementine Douglas Photo
The Blessed Madonna Releases New Single With Clementine Douglas

A record long in-demand after being successfully road-tested in her sets on dance floors all over the world, “Happier” sees The Blessed Madonna join forces with rising star Clementine Douglas — BBC Radio 1's Dance Vocalist Of The Year in 2022 and the voice behind Sonny Fodera's 2023 breakthrough hit “Asking” — for the first time.

2
Rublow Keeps the Momentum up With Fiery Single No Weight Photo
Rublow Keeps the Momentum up With Fiery Single 'No Weight'

“No Weight” follows the release of “Blow Talk” whose buzzing music video has already clocked 222K YouTube views and counting. Rublow continues to earn tastemaker acclaim. None other than Ebro Darden co-signed him, and ATTACK THE CULTURE raved, “It's all types of big flexing for the Cash Money Records standout.”

3
Video: Lorena Leigh Drops Majestic Music Video For Whales Photo
Video: Lorena Leigh Drops Majestic Music Video For 'Whales'

Lorena Leigh has released the music video for her song, “Whales.” The video submerges listeners into the sea as the beats mimic the crashing of the waves, and the whimsical vocal tracks envelop anything dropped in. This siren-calling visual has an upbeat dance track juxtaposed with deep contemplation of what it means to be alive.

4
IARC Releases Album By New Age Music Legend Ariel Kalma & More Photo
IARC Releases Album By New Age Music Legend Ariel Kalma & More

The album's lead single “Écoute Au Loin” perfectly encircles the middle ground captured by the three musicians on The Closest Thing to Silence. Starting with a manipulated loop of woodwinds played by Kalma, Honer's strings swirl like a spell around the mix, as Chiu's synthesizer and drum machine programming pushes the composition forward.

More Hot Stories For You

Tiffany Woys Releases Brand-New Track 'I'm Your Woman'Tiffany Woys Releases Brand-New Track 'I'm Your Woman'
Warren Zeiders Kicks Off 2024 With 'Heartbreaker'Warren Zeiders Kicks Off 2024 With 'Heartbreaker'
Kate Peytavin Releases Heart-Aching New Single 'Whole Heart Black'Kate Peytavin Releases Heart-Aching New Single 'Whole Heart Black'
Luke Grimes Announces Debut Album & Releases New Track 'God And A Girl'Luke Grimes Announces Debut Album & Releases New Track 'God And A Girl'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Character Breakdown: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Unpacks Their Roles
JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise! Video
JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HAMILTON