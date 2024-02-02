NAWAS Releases New Single 'Made For Love'

Following early career success, emotive dance/alt-pop duo NAWAS took a hiatus from releasing music during which they reignited their passion for music and focused in on their more refined sound.

Composed of lifelong friends lead singer/pianist Jake Nawas and producer/multi-instrumentalist Ben McDaniel, NAWAS is now reemerging with their latest single “Made For Love,” out today, February 2, via Kick Kick Snare Records. The first official release from the label, “Made For Love” takes the band’s infectious brooding alt-pop groove while delving deeper into their classic house and EDM influences.

“Made For Love” was written and produced by the duo alongside frequent collaborator Geoff Duncan (Armin Van Buuren, Nightbirde, Zayde Wolfe). It marks the first of a series of singles which will culminate with an EP to be released in the coming months.

The meaning of NAWAS is defined as “Beauty Of Life.” The surname of their charismatic lead singer, Jake Nawas, has been elevated to the status of a band moniker, in perfect harmony with the creative genius of producer Ben McDaniel. These lifelong best friends, hailing from the rugged heart of Louisiana, were raised amidst a rich tapestry of musical influences.

Their upbringing was steeped in the soulful nostalgia of vintage vinyl records, courtesy of their grandparents, and the electrifying rhythms of the iconic pop legends of the '80s. Yet, their journey transcends mere good taste; it is an unspoken mastery of innate talent that sets them apart, leaving spectators awestruck. Give Ben an instrument and he’ll hand you back a worldly composition; give Jake a pad of paper and a mic and you’ll catch yourself off guard with your mouth open.

Since the inception of NAWAS, the music has lived on the outskirts of the electronic world, with genre-bending epics like “Wrong” and “Nevermind.” Over the last year, though, as they delved further into writing the forthcoming Exposure EP, they found themselves leaning further into classic house and EDM influences. This allowed them to flex their musical chops and individuality within boundaries set by them…and only them.

The result has been focused, radio-ready songs like lead single “Made For Love,” produced by the duo alongside frequent collaborator Geoff Duncan (Armin Van Buuren, Nightbirde, Zayde Wolfe). With NAWAS, the future unfolds as a blank canvas, ready to be painted with sonic innovation and a relentless passion for the “Beauty of Life.”

