Musician Dylan Garcia Pays Tribute to Tom Petty & Latinx Heroes With Surf-Rock Version of 'I Won't Back Down'

'I Wont Back Down' will be released on Friday, October 9.

Surf Rocker Dylan Garcia will release his new single I Wont Back Down on Friday, October 9, 2020, 11 years to the day Garcia was released from a mental institution. The track is a cover of Tom Petty's hit song released in April 1989 as the lead single from his first solo album, Full Moon Fever. The song was co-written by Petty and Jeff Lynne, also his writing partner for the album.

I Wont Back Down was at the center of a legal controversy last year when the family of the late Tom Petty filed a legal notice against the Trump campaign for the illegal use of the song at a Tulsa, Oklahoma rally.

"I've made no secret of my past mental heath struggles and will continue to use my platform to raise awareness. This release was also inspired to put a spotlight on those who, like me, never backed down. October 9th is an important day for me. The timing of this song is incredible and speaks redemption of coming back from one of my darkest times. From all the battles in my life, this song always gave me hope" said Garcia from his recording studio in Oxnard, California.

The surf rock version of I Wont Back Down was produced by Garcia and Jayden Secor, featuring an original hip hop drum beat and surf rock reggae flow. The track will drop October 9th on all digital platforms including Spotify & Apple Music.

Dylan Garcia was born and raised in Oxnard California. He is the oldest in a family of five. His father Abel Garcia Jr. is a major inspiration as well as his late grandfather, Abel Garcia Sr. a decorated Korean War Hero. In 2012 the family discovered by DNA tests that he was 98.9% Ojibwe Native.

Garcia started his artistic journey by writing poetry at age 12. While in high school, his friends were in rock bands. They were doing what he really wanted to do: play music. However, he was pushed into playing baseball and football. He soon began bodyboarding. Little did he know surfing culture was going to be a major influence in his music career. By the age of 19, he purchased his first guitar while at the University. Songwriting came organically as the next step.

He received nominations to attend West Point and The Air Force Academy, but life had other plans. Garcia played baseball at Ventura College until he received a shoulder injury and had reconstructive surgery.

Garcia transferred to UC Irvine as a sophomore, lived in Newport Beach and surfed every day. Getting his heart broken was a great motivation to play guitar and write music. His life consisted of going to school, working two jobs, surfing and teaching himself how to play the guitar. Being from a Native American and Latino family and being the first one to graduate from college was a very big deal.

In 2009, Garcia began his professional music career working with legendary Diamond Certified, Grammy Award® winning producer and Academy Award Nominee® Ronnie King (Pepper, Steel Pulse, Tupac, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dog, Pennywise, Rancid.) He has also worked with David Elecciri Jr., lead guitarist of Grammy Nominated reggae band Steel Pulse as well as with 5x Latin Grammy Producer Kenny O'Brien. Incidentally, it was Kenny O'Brien who compared his style with Bob Dylan and the name stuck.

Also, in 2009, Garcia was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder. This crisis sent him into a mental institution only to emerge and give his most iconic performance to date at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California. This is one of the reasons Dylan wants to give a voice to Mental Health awareness and help erase the stigma associated with it.

Dylan Garcia's discography includes: Just Another Day, Unpredictable, and Game of Life as well as their music videos. His record It's All Good is licensed in Australia.

Dylan Garcia admires Mayer Hawthorne, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, El Chicano, Sublime, Tom Petty, Johnny Cash, Mercy Me, Tuxedo, Tori Kelly, John Mayer, Rome Rameriz, The Dirty Heads and Slightly Stoopid. Other music influences include: R&B, disco, slow jams, throwback old school songs, punk rock, reggae, rap, chicano rap, El Chicano being a favorite. His music, considered Surf Rock was influenced by his life and surfing trips to Oahu, North Shore and Kauai.

Dylan Garcia supports N.A.M.I. (National Alliance on Mental Health) for their efforts to help not only those with mental illness, but to educate families.

He is a graduate of the University of California at Irvine.

