Music Education Organization Connection Students Virtually To Broadway Performers, Beatboxers, And More!

Two ideas have become abundantly clear as we begin our second full semester under the influence of a global pandemic. First, music educators and students alike are burnt out from the now-familiar rigors of virtual classes, technological failures, and disastrous attempts to sing in time together over Zoom. (Admit it - you tried it at least once.) Second, remote learning is now a permanent fixture in education. Quarantines may come and go, but society cannot and will not retreat from innovation.

So music educators across the world are buckling down to answer the age-old question with a new twist:

How do I engage students with impactful art and collective music-making when we can't even sing together in person?

The A Cappella Education Association, which exists solely to answer questions like this one, spent most of 2020 developing resources to lift up the beleaguered music director. The result has been two new programs - AEA Online and AEA Virtual Coaching.

Today's students already know online classes, and classroom educators have joined the trend by necessity. AEA Online meets students and educators where they are with quality instruction from industry veterans. Middle school students and experienced choir directors alike will benefit from this selection of video courses curated by the AEA. Want to explore the basics of vocal arranging? Or create a virtual choir video with only a smartphone, a computer, and free software? How about learning Broadway dance routines from Broadway performers? You can access those courses and more here: https://acappellaedu.teachable.com

Dr. J.D. Frizzell, president of the AEA and director of high school a cappella powerhouse OneVoice at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis, TN, pioneered the program with a video course on the 5-step rehearsal technique that laid the groundwork for receiving numerous awards and international recognition. You can sign up and watch the class for free here: https://acappellaedu.teachable.com/p/jdrehearsalsales

After the launch of AEA Online, the fall semester began, and music educators faced the dilemma of how to use their virtual class time when rehearsals were nearly impossible and performances uncertain. The AEA Virtual Coaching program provided the answer by bringing industry leaders in every field directly to your students through half-hour Zoom calls that work with your class schedule and your budget. These live sessions are tailored specifically for your middle school or high school choir, ensemble, or music class. Twenty-one instructors from around the world now offer a variety of classes covering these topics:

- Arranging

- Barbershop

- Broadway

- Directing and Rehearsals

- Group Management

- Recording

- Social Justice

- Songwriting

- Video Production

- Vocal Percussion

- Vocal Technique

View the full list of classes here: https://acappellaeducators.com/virtualcoaching/

Both AEA Online and AEA Virtual Coaching cater to your budget, with video courses starting at $29 and live instruction starting at $30. Better yet, no subscription or payment plan is needed - every single offering is available à la carte, so you only purchase what you need.

In a year when choral conferences have gone virtual, choir trips are on hold, and connection can't happen by accident, the A Cappella Education Association is one of many organizations actively meeting the needs of directors and educators. Whether you need engagement for your students or enrichment for teaching in a digital arena, AEA Online and AEA Virtual Coaching are designed for you.

Circumstance and technology have brought us to a place where we can schedule a class on harmony singing with a world-renowned vocalist or enlist the help of professional engineers to record audio and video for our choir without spending our entire budget for the semester. This connection enriches our teaching, inspires our students, and reminds us that as a global community, we are truly all in this together.

Addison Horner is a songwriter, arranger, and educator who stumbled into vocal music and education almost entirely by accident. He teaches music lessons and directs young performance groups in Central Florida and serves as the Content Director for the A Cappella Education Association. Learn more about the AEA's programs and offerings at www.acappellaeducators.com. Connect with Addison on Instagram and Twitter: @addisonhorner.

By Addison Horner