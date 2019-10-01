Murder By Death Announces 20th Anniversary U.S. Tour
Cult-indie band Murder By Death is hitting the road early next year to celebrate 20 years since their first show. The milestone 2020 tour will feature songs selected from all eight albums in the band's catalog and fan-curated setlists each night.
Ticket holders for the anniversary shows will receive a free zine, looking back at the band's 20-year history. More information and ticket links will be announced soon.
Full show list:
February 5 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
Feb. 6 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard
Feb. 7 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum
Feb. 8 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
Feb. 11 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Feb. 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Pressroom
Feb. 13 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
Feb. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent
Feb. 15 - San Francisco, CA - Chapel
Feb. 16 - San Francisco, CA - Chapel
Feb. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Commonwealth
Feb. 19 - Boise, ID - Olympic
Feb. 21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
Feb. 22 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
March 6 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
March 7 - Kansas City, MO - Liberty Hall
March 8 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall
March 11 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
March 12 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center
March 13 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theater
March 14 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
March 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls
March 20 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
March 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
March 22 - Charlottesville, VA - Southern Cafe & Music Hall
March 25 - Woodstock, NY - Colony
March 26 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
March 27 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
March 28 - New York, NY - Warsaw
March 29 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop