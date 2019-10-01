Murder By Death Announces 20th Anniversary U.S. Tour

Cult-indie band Murder By Death is hitting the road early next year to celebrate 20 years since their first show. The milestone 2020 tour will feature songs selected from all eight albums in the band's catalog and fan-curated setlists each night.



Ticket holders for the anniversary shows will receive a free zine, looking back at the band's 20-year history. More information and ticket links will be announced soon.

Full show list:

February 5 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Feb. 6 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard

Feb. 7 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum

Feb. 8 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Feb. 11 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Feb. 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Pressroom

Feb. 13 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

Feb. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent

Feb. 15 - San Francisco, CA - Chapel

Feb. 16 - San Francisco, CA - Chapel

Feb. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Commonwealth

Feb. 19 - Boise, ID - Olympic

Feb. 21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Feb. 22 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

March 6 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

March 7 - Kansas City, MO - Liberty Hall

March 8 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

March 11 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

March 12 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center

March 13 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theater

March 14 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

March 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls

March 20 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

March 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

March 22 - Charlottesville, VA - Southern Cafe & Music Hall

March 25 - Woodstock, NY - Colony

March 26 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

March 27 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

March 28 - New York, NY - Warsaw

March 29 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop





Related Articles View More Music Stories