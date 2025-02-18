Mumford & Sons Share New Album's Opening Track 'Malibu'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mumford & Sons have shared the second track to be lifted from their forthcoming fifth album, RUSHMERE. "Malibu" is streaming now- listen below. RUSHMERE will be released on March 28 through Island EMI Group / Glassnote.

"Malibu" plays beautifully with those close harmonies that helped to shape Mumford & Sons’ signature sound. The slow, multi-layered build and the swell of instruments in its eventual crescendo, "Malibu" is another timely example of what Mumford & Sons create so effortlessly as they reveal the shape and soul of RUSHMERE.

Marcus Mumford on "Malibu:" “'Malibu' was the first song we wrote when we got back together in Los Angeles in January 2023. The song just felt like us, and the process of recording it with Dave [Cobb] captured it on record in a way that made us feel it had to open RUSHMERE. We love it.”

The track follows the recent announcement, and subsequent selling out, of an intimate global club tour that kicks off in Amsterdam on March 5 and concludes at Brooklyn’s Paramount on March 26. The 9-date run also brings the band home to London at the O2 Kentish Town Forum on March 9. All dates sold out within an hour of on sale. Further tour plans for later this year will be shared shortly.

At the weekend, Mumford & Sons were one of the special guests at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at New York’s Radio City, performing a storming rendition of I Will Wait and a cover of The Boxer (with Jerry Douglas) by Simon & Garfunkel. The band also rocked up to Houston Hall to play a last-minute surprise ‘pop up’ set to stunned drinkers.

Rushmere is the spot where it all began for Mumford & Sons. The pond, located on Wimbledon Common in south-west London, is where Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, and Ted Dwane first hung out and imagined the initial idea of putting a band together. Rushmere was as familiar to them as the instruments they played, and is at the heart of their origin story. The track has already become one of the most played tracks on British radio since its launch.

The album was produced by nine-time Grammy winner Dave Cobb and recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville, in Savannah, GA, and back in the UK at Marcus’ studio in Devon.

MUMFORD & SONS LIVE

March 5—Amsterdam, NL—Melkweg (SOLD OUT)

March 7—Paris, FR—Elysee Montmatre (SOLD OUT)

March 9—Berlin, DE—Metropol (SOLD OUT)

March 11—London, U.K.—O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

March 17—Sydney, AU— Sydney Opera House (SOLD OUT)

March 20—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Palladium (SOLD OUT)

March 22—Chicago, IL—The Chicago Theatre (SOLD OUT)

March 23—Toronto, ON—Allied Music Centre – Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)

March 26—New York, NY—Brooklyn Paramount (SOLD OUT)

Photo credit: James Marcus Haney

