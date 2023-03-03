Multiple Grammy Winner & Gospel Legend Tye Tribbett Releases Live Album

Multiple GRAMMY®-winning artist Tye Tribbett releases his live album, All Things New: Live In Orlando, solidifying why he is one of Gospel's greatest entertainers.

Featuring hits like "Same God", "He Turned It" and "We Gon Be Alright," there is no question that this live album is every Gospel fan's dream. All Things New: Live In Orlando is a project that encompasses the creativity, entertainment, and years of labor all in one moment - captured for all to experience.

This live album freshly follows Tribbett's announcement of the "All Things New Tour," titled after his #1 chart-topping 2022 album "All Things New." The tour is the culmination of a milestone-marking year for the Gospel legend and icon.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Tye Tribbett earned two nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in the following categories: Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song. This marked Tribbett's twelfth career nomination. Ticket information and purchasing available at here. Tour dates and locations can be found below.

Most recently Tye Tribbett released the visual to "Walk By Faith" featuring PJ Morton. Tye Tribbett's video premiered on BET Gospel as well as the Paramount Times Square Billboard. The video was directed by Tye Tribbett and his wife Shanté Tribbett and produced by A ChekTheCredits Production.

Released in July via Motown Gospel, All Things New is Tye Tribbett's latest trailblazing album that encapsulates the ways he honors the musical tradition in which he operates, all while continuously redefining and stretching its limits within a modern musical landscape. Tribbett follows the throughline between gospel, funk and hip-hop, illustrating the way one flows into another and illuminates the connective tissue amongst them, all in both energy and heritage.

Tye Tribbett has built a tremendous career and is globally known for his charismatic, dynamic personality, and range - from delivering high-energy praise songs to intimate worship moments and even African rhythms to trap beats. His music cannot be classified as just one genre, but his unique, abstract way encompasses all, which has helped him garner many awards and accolades, including two Grammy wins (and now seven Grammy nominations), five #1 albums, four #1 digital tracks, three #1 radio singles, and ten Billboard Top 10 songs.

Listen to the new live album here:

TYE TRIBBETT TOUR DATES

Date/City-State/Venue

March 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

March 9 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre

March 16 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

March 17 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

March 18 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

March 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

March 21 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

March 22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

March 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

March 24 - Chattanooga, TN - Walker Theatre

March 31 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theatre

April 19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

April 20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

April 21 - New York, NY - Sony Hall