Multi-Platinum Alt-Rock Trio WALLOWS Drop New Single

Multi-platinum alt-rock trio Wallows have unveiled their latest single, "At the End of the Day," available now HERE ; the official music video also premieres today, watch HERE. Teaming up with Jason Lester (Animal Collective, Ashe, Madison Beer, Rostam) for the third time, the video sees Wallows on a road trip exploring the many facets of Las Vegas with stops at the Pinball Hall of Fame, Fremont Street, Peppermill, A Little White Wedding Chapel, and the Jean/Roach Dry Lake Beds. No trip to Vegas would be complete without a run in with Elvis either.

On the meaning and inspiration behind the single Dylan Minnette says, "'At the End of the Day' is about being very invested in a relationship with someone and fearing it may ultimately be doomed but you just want that person to be happy no matter what."

"At The End of the Day" heralds Wallows' eagerly anticipated new album, Tell Me That It's Over, arriving everywhere on Friday, March 25; pre-orders are available now HERE. The new LP will be available both digitally and in several physical formats, including CD, CD box set with exclusive t-shirt, white vinyl (available exclusively at wallowsmusic.store), yellow cassette, Urban Outfitters exclusive light blue vinyl, Amazon exclusive orange vinyl, and standard yellow vinyl.

Produced by 3x GRAMMY® Award-winner Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Adele), Tell Me That It's Over sees Wallows continuing on their ever-evolving journey of sonic exploration, fusing a vast array of musical ideas - from lo-fi post-punk and indie-folk to early '90s dance-pop psychedelia - into their own one-of-a-kind creative vision. Highlights include the recently released singles, "I Don't Want to Talk" and "Especially You," both available everywhere now. Both tracks are joined by official music videos directed by Jason Lester and streaming now via the official Wallows YouTube channel HERE.

Tell Me That It's Over marks the long awaited full-length follow-up to Wallows' hugely popular 2019 debut album, Nothing Happens, available for streaming and download HERE. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner John Congleton (St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten), the album proved one of that year's highest streamed debuts, fueled in part by the 2x RIAA platinum hit single, "Are You Bored Yet? (Feat. Clairo)."

Wallows - Braeden Lemasters, Cole Preston, and Dylan Minnette - are currently poised to embark on the Tell Me That It's Over World Tour, set to get underway April 1 with a sold out show at Seattle, WA's historic Paramount Theatre and then travel the planet through February 2023. Support throughout comes from special guests including Spill Tab, Jordana, May-A, and Hatchie, as well as two shows between the Coachella weekends with The Regrettes. A majority of dates are already sold out; a limited number of VIP packages for North American dates and "Especially You" packages for international dates are available now. For more information and ticket availability, please visit wallowsmusic.com/tour.

