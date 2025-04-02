Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, & More Receive 2025 CMA Triple Play Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rocky Block, John Byron, Zach Crowell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Jelly Roll, Ben Johnson, Chase McGill, Jordan Minton, Randy Montana, Hunter Phelps, Taylor Phillips, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson and Morgan Wallen have been announced as recipients of the 2025 CMA Triple Play Awards, which honor the songwriters behind some of the genre’s most notable No. 1 hits.

In addition, legendary music publisher David Conrad will receive the CMA Songwriter Advocate Award. This year, CMA will also proudly honor 73 songwriters who have achieved their first No.1 Country hit since the previous ceremony. The CMA Triple Play Awards ceremony will be hosted by composer and CMA Board member, Jim Beavers, on Tuesday, April 29 in Nashville. The CMA Songwriter Advocate Award honors individuals who have significantly supported and advanced the art and careers of songwriters, leaving a lasting impact on Country Music and the songwriting community.

The CMA Triple Play Award is presented to songwriters who pen three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period based on the Country Aircheck, Billboard Country Airplay and Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. As part of CMA’s broader mission to honor excellence across the industry, the award underscores the vital role songwriters play in shaping the sound and success of Country Music. Through the Triple Play Awards and other awards and industry honors, CMA celebrates the individuals whose creativity and commitment continue to drive the genre forward.

Celebrating their first CMA Triple Play Award this year are Block, Byron, Dillon, Minton and Phillips. Gorley remains the most decorated recipient and is set to receive his 25th and 26th CMA Triple Play Awards at this year’s ceremony.

The 2025 CMA Triple Play Awards Recipients

Rocky Block

“Man Made A Bar,” recorded by Morgan Wallen feat. Eric Church

“Cowgirls,” recorded by Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST

“Pour Me A Drink,” recorded by Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton

John Byron

“Thinkin’ Bout Me,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Pour Me A Drink,” recorded by Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton

“Love Somebody,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Zach Crowell

“God Gave Me A Girl,” recorded by Russell Dickerson

“Stars Like Confetti,” recorded by Dustin Lynch

“Outskirts,” recorded by Sam Hunt

Jessie Jo Dillon

“Memory Lane,” recorded by Old Dominion

“Back Then Right Now,” recorded by Tyler Hubbard

“Halfway To Hell,” recorded by Jelly Roll

Ashley Gorley

“I Had Some Help,” recorded by Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

“Cowgirls,” recorded by Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST

“Bulletproof,” recorded by Nate Smith

“Young Love & Saturday Nights,” recorded by Chris Young

“Love Somebody,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“I Am Not Okay,” recorded by Jelly Roll

Charlie Handsome

“Thinkin’ Bout Me,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“I Had Some Help,” recorded by Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

“Cowgirls,” recorded by Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST

“Pour Me A Drink,” recorded by Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton

“Love Somebody,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“I’m The Problem,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Jelly Roll

“Halfway To Hell,” recorded by Jelly Roll

“I Am Not Okay,” recorded by Jelly Roll

“Liar,” recorded by Jelly Roll

Ben Johnson

“TRUCK BED,” recorded by HARDY

“Bulletproof,” recorded by Nate Smith

“Liar,” recorded by Jelly Roll

Chase McGill

“God Gave Me A Girl,” recorded by Russell Dickerson

“Mamaw’s House,” recorded by Thomas Rhett feat. Morgan Wallen

“Chevrolet,” recorded by Dustin Lynch feat. Jelly Roll

Jordan Minton

“Save Me The Trouble,” recorded by Dan + Shay

“your place,” recorded by Ashley Cooke

“Love You, Miss You, Mean It,” recorded by Luke Bryan

Randy Montana

“Different ’Round Here,” recorded by Riley Green feat. Luke Combs

“Where The Wild Things Are,” recorded by Luke Combs

“This Is My Dirt,” recorded by Justin Moore

Hunter Phelps

“TRUCK BED,” recorded by HARDY

“Take Her Home,” recorded by Kenny Chesney

“Bulletproof,” recorded by Nate Smith

Taylor Phillips

“Thinkin’ Bout Me,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“World On Fire,” recorded by Nate Smith

“I Am Not Okay,” recorded by Jelly Roll

Ernest Keith Smith

“I Had Some Help,” recorded by Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

“Cowgirls,” recorded by Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST

“I’m The Problem,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Josh Thompson

“Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings),” recorded by Thomas Rhett

“Stars Like Confetti,” recorded by Dustin Lynch

“Young Love & Saturday Nights,” recorded by Chris Young

Morgan Wallen

“Mamaw’s House,” recorded by Thomas Rhett feat. Morgan Wallen

“I Had Some Help,” recorded by Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

“Love Somebody,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Photo credit: Spidey Smith

Comments