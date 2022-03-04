Morgan Reese Releases Debut EP 'Letters From the Invisible Girl!'

Morgan Reese is thrilled for the release of her debut EP Letters From The Invisible Girl!, out today, March 4th via EMPIRE!.

Still making her way through college, Reese has already been featured as one of Buzzfeed's "20 Black Indie Artists You Should Add to Your Playlist," and spotlighted by Consequence, who praised her "confessional lyricism" and wrote of an earlier single, "if 'not cool anymore,' is any indication, the 19-year old [now 20] is certainly putting her heartbreak to good use."

On her debut EP, Letters From The Invisible Girl! 19-year old Morgan Reese invites you into a world where you're the keen (and only) observer of your life. Written and produced solely by Reese herself, these tracks are imbued with a saccharine ferocity to paint the picture of The Invisible Girl as she battles the antagonists of everyday life as a teenager.

Reese describes the lead track as "an ode to everyone who has ever felt they've gone unnoticed. It's for everyone who has ever walked into a room and been ignored or got bumped into with no apology." Based in the Bay Area, Reese employs tongue-in-cheek imagery as familiar as Trader Joe's ("joe,") and romcoms ("dating montage,") to weave her experiences into vignettes of a sonic fabric.

Reese's continued exploration into taking agency and becoming the super-heroine you need reminds us "It's never too late for us to become the superhero in our own story." Fleeting crushes, missed glances, and self reflection work in harmony to establish Reese as an exciting, emerging artist with a refreshing take on the recognizable.

"I wrote all of these songs alone in my dorm room during my freshman year of college," relates Reese, "and I feel like they give a unique firsthand perspective on things people my age may be feeling or going through. This EP truly feels like a collection of letters telling my story. Each song on Letters From The Invisible Girl! was hand written in my journal and has special place in my heart. I hope everyone who listens can connect with it in some way."

Listen to the new EP here: