Moore Kismet Announces Fall Headline Tour

Rising 17-year-old wunderkind Moore Kismet (they/them) announces their first ever US headline tour today, local pre-sale starts Thursday August 4th and on sale is Friday, August 5th. The fall trek is in support of their boundary pushing debut album UNIVERSE - out now via Thrive Music.

The tour has the young producer, songwriter, composer, DJ and artist visiting major cities across the country including Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, Austin, and Tampa with more to be announced. Special guests include TSU NAMI and Pauline Herr with Moore Kismet looking to ensure an inclusive and safe space for fans to enjoy these live experiences.

Moore Kismet has been wowing fans in the live world for a few years now thanks to numerous festival plays including Lollapalooza and EDC Vegas last year where they were the youngest artist to ever perform at 16 years-old. They were also recruited as support on select dates by top electronic acts Alison Wonderland, JAUZ, and ILLENIUM.

Moore Kismet went on to make their debut at Coachella and Bonnaroo this year and became the youngest artist to play Tomorrowland in Belgium this summer. Along the way, Kismet has been dropping incendiary tracks, topping playlists and racking up accolades from the press - all leading up to their debut album UNIVERSE.

In their own words, "'UNIVERSE' is a musical culmination of my life experiences, growth as a human being, and artist over the past 17 years of my life. For 5 years (2018-2022), I spent countless days and sleepless nights working on what I would consider to be the best Moore Kismet project to date. It's an album about acceptance, love, chaos, unity, and figuring out your life while trying to live it. If there was any project I've ever made for this project that serves as the best retelling of my life, 'UNIVERSE' is that album."

UNIVERSE has been met with commercial and critical acclaim. The LP was featured on Spotify's Time Square billboard in NYC on release day, Pollstar featured Kismet on the COVER just two weeks before the album dropped, Forbes applauded Kismet for their "sonically diverse" debut, them. called Kismet a "visionary new artist," GRAMMY stated that "Moore Kismet is a non-binary and pansexual superstar in-the-making with a progressive sound and message" and Billboard featured them on release day declaring, "With their track record of overachieving, it seems that any and all of Davis' dreams are within reach."

All of this on top of an already impressive resume. This past May they were included in Billboard's 21 Under 21 for a third year in a row and they also created original music for the Marvel Snap launch. In addition, Moore Kismet earned an official sync for "HOLD UP" (with WHIPPED CREAM, Big Freedia and UNIIQU3) in the Season 3 trailer of HBO MAX's original series "Legendary."

Born Omar Davis, the alias Moore Kismet (meaning "more than fate") is a representation of Omar that expresses their continual creative journey. Their unique production style and stage presence is anything but predictable which has set Moore Kismet apart from the crowd. Catch them live this summer and fall. A complete list of headline dates, festival plays and support slots are below and again local pre-sale starts Thursday August 4th and on sale is Friday, August 5th.

Listen to "UNIVERSE" here:

Confirmed Moore Kismet Tour Dates

Aug 6 @ Mission Ballroom (w/JAUZ) in Denver, CO

Aug 7 @ Moonrise in Baltimore, MD

Aug 13 @ Williwaw Social (w/JAUZ) in Anchorage, AK

Aug 16 @ Imagine Fest in Atlanta, TA

Aug 26 @ Green Door (w/JAUZ) in El Paso, TX

Sept 3 @ Electric Zoo in New York, NY

Sept 10 @ Chop Shop in Chicago, IL

Sept 16 @ Imagine Music Festival in Rome, GA

Sept 17 @ Jauz Block Party in Aloha Tower, Honolulu HI

Sept 23 @ Salt Yard West in Albuquerque, NM

Sept 24 @ Sun Bar Lot in Phoenix, AZ

Sept 30 @ Skyway Loft in Minneapolis, MN

Oct 7 @ Neumos in Seattle, WA

Oct 8 @ 45 East in Portland, OR

Oct 28-29 @ Escape Halloween NOS Events Center in San Bernadino, CA

Nov 5 @ Believe Music Hall in Atlanta, GA

Nov 18 @ Venue ATX in Austin, TX

Dec 9 @ RITZ Tampa in Tampa FL