Moody Joody Share St. Lucia Remix of Summer Crush Anthem 'Velvet Connection'

Nashville-based indie alt-pop group Moody Joody share the buoyant St. Lucia remix of their shimmering new crush anthem "Velvet Connection" out now. Alongside the release, the band is pleased to announce they have officially signed to Photo Finish Records. This fall, Moody Joody will join alt pop/rock group MisterWives on the MisterWives: Just For One Night! tour on select dates. Tickets are on sale now here and see a full list of dates below.

The smooth, synthy "Velvet Connection," co-written by Scott Harris (Shawn Mendes) is a bright, shimmering pop anthem that chronicles the early stages of an electric, forbidden summer crush. The reworked, fresh take on the track allows the band to collaborate with St. Lucia, their first release of 2024.

The group's producer, Andrew Pacheco, has been a longtime fan of the artist, and adds, "St. Lucia’s records had a massive influence on me sonically around the time I first started producing. To have Jean, whose sound is a facet of my musical DNA, hop on our song and do a remix is absolutely wild to me and such an honor." The remix transports the listener to the dance floor and the group is thrilled to bring their sound to the club.

Most recently, Moody Joody connected with MisterWives on their deluxe album, Nosebleeds: Encore, with an all new version of "All The Same," joining a staggering list of collaborators, including Betty Who, Meet Me @ The Altar, PVRIS, Pom Pom Squad and more. They also recently supported indie pop band Smallpools on tour.

In 2020, the band shared their debut single "The Heat" and has steadily released a string of tracks since. As they continue to build their own sonic universe, the group embraces duality, unafraid to meet their emotions head-on and dissect the varied layers of the human experience using dynamic, dreamy production, sparkling instrumentation, soaring vocals and honest lyricism.

The St. Lucia remix of "Velvet Connection" by Moody Joody takes the band to the dance floor and is out everywhere now. Don't miss the band on tour with MisterWives this fall on select dates and get tickets now here. The trio promises much more in store. Connect with Moody Joody on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok to stay up-to-date for all things Moody Joody.

Moody Joody Supporting MisterWives

U.S. Fall Tour 2024

Oct. 19 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Oct. 21 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Oct. 24 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Oct. 26 - Saint Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

Oct. 27 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Oct. 30 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Oct. 31 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Nov. 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Moody Joody Bio

Hailing from Nashville, TN, Moody Joody consists of lead vocalists Kaitie Forbes and Kayla Hall, and producer Andrew Pacheco. Their most recent release, "Velvet Connection," was co-written with Scott Harris (Shawn Mendes' collaborator).

With its smooth and sultry production and effortless vocals, "Velvet Connection" has been praised as a moody synth pop bop. Shimmering, new wave-inspired synths and bright, memorable guitar riffs underscore the band's style of lyrical storytelling. They recently supported Smallpools on tour and will be embarking on a fall support tour with indie/alt darlings, MisterWives.

Photo credit: Angelina Castillo

