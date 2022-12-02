Molly Tuttle Shares 'Crooked Tree' Deluxe Album

A digital deluxe version of acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Molly Tuttle's GRAMMY-nominated album, Crooked Tree, is out today on Nonesuch Records.

The release adds to a landmark year for Tuttle, who is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Bluegrass Album (Crooked Tree) at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Alongside the original thirteen songs from Crooked Tree, the deluxe edition features new renditions of the Grateful Dead's "Dire Wolf" and traditional folk song, "Cold Rain and Snow," also made famous by the Grateful Dead, as well as live versions of album tracks "Dooley's Farm" (feat. special guest Jerry Douglas) and "Castilleja," both recorded at Nashville's historic Station Inn. In conjunction with the deluxe release, a new performance video for album track, "Nashville Mess Around," is debuting today.

Produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas, Crooked Tree explores Tuttle's love of bluegrass and features collaborations with Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski and Gillian Welch. In celebration of the album, Tuttle and her band, Golden Highway, were featured on "CBS Saturday Morning" earlier this year as part of their "Saturday Sessions" series, performing three songs from the record: "She'll Change," "Over the Line" and "Crooked Tree." Tuttle was also recently the subject of a PBS NewsHour profile.

Known for their electric live performances, Tuttle and Golden Highway-Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo)-will perform select shows this year including two nights at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on December 30 and 31 supporting Old Crow Medicine Show. See below for complete itinerary.

Raised in Northern California, Tuttle moved to Nashville in 2015. In the years since, she has released two full length albums: her 2019 debut, When You're Ready, and ...but i'd rather be with you, a covers album released in 2020.

NPR Music praised When You're Ready saying, "Tuttle applies remarkable precision to her pursuit of clarity ... handsomely crafted melodies that gently insinuate themselves into the memory," while the Wall Street Journal noted Tuttle's "stunning acoustic guitar-picking" and called the album "invigorating, mature and attention-grabbing."

The New Yorkersaid of ...but i'd rather be with you, "the record's star is 'She's a Rainbow'...in Tuttle's reading, the song uses a bluegrass spirit to look to the past-and a feminist allegiance to peek at the future."

An award-winning artist, Tuttle was named Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards and Guitar Player of the Year at the IBMAs in both 2017 and 2018, the first woman to receive the honor.

She was also recently selected as one of "The Hottest Guitarists in the World Right Now" by Guitar World. Tuttle has performed around the world, including shows with Sam Bush, Béla Fleck, Hiss Golden Messenger, Jason Isbell, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Dwight Yoakam as well as at several major festivals including Bonnaroo, Newport Folk, and Pilgrimage.

Listen to the new single here:

MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

December 29-Cincinnati, OH-Taft Theatre*

December 30-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*

December 31-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*

March 31-Olympic Valley, CA-WinterWonderGrass Music & Brew Festival

July 14-Whitefish, MT-Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival

*supporting Old Crow Medicine Show