Moises Launches Music.AI, First-of-its-kind Ecosystem

Discover how Music.AI is revolutionizing workflows and serving millions of musicians and producers.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 2 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 3 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack
Legendary Pop Icon Adam Ant Announces 2024 American Tour Photo 4 Legendary Pop Icon Adam Ant Announces 2024 American Tour

Moises Launches Music.AI, First-of-its-kind Ecosystem

As the award-winning Moises consumer apps have grown to reach over 40 million users, the company has built an unequaled AI platform infrastructure that currently processes more than one million minutes of audio daily. Combined with a vast collection of AI models capable of processing massive amounts of content and rendering results quickly, the company has been quietly serving enterprise clients for years. Exploding demand among enterprise clients, including agencies, record labels, publishers, tech partners, and developers has been a key driver in the launch of Music.AI.

Rather than sourcing multiple services from multiple providers, Music.AI allows companies to quickly build and scale AI products and services. The first-of-its-kind ecosystem includes a wide range of proprietary AI models as well as carefully vetted best-in-class third-party technologies. The ability to easily combine any of Music.AI's models without coding means Music.AI's customers can save time in implementation and testing to quickly prototype and bring exponentially more powerful products and services to market.

“Our models are individually capable unto themselves, but we've built a one-stop hub with the ability to combine our various modules with those of third parties to create the powerful solutions demanded by top-tier clients,” says co-founder and CEO Geraldo Ramos. “The market for AI-powered music and audio applications is maturing away from point solutions in favor of broader, more capable, scalable solutions like Music.AI.”

Music.AI is currently operating at a massive scale–processing 1.2 million minutes of audio every day, powering 1700 applications, and serving more than 40 Million musicians and producers using the Moises B2C applications. The company will announce additional B2B partnerships with enterprise clients in the coming weeks.

Music.AI is seeing new demand beyond the music industry for applications such as voice modeling for localization. The company recently worked with Papa Johns to help localize TV commercials and adapt Hispanic translations featuring Shaquille O'Neal. The company also recently announced a preferred partnership with HYPERREAL, leveraging Music.AI's advanced voice modeling capabilities to generate synthesized speech and singing. 

The company has also seen an influx in AI-powered audio restoration projects, similar to the technology used to capture John Lennon's voice in The Beatles' last single, “Now and Then.”  Music.AI played an integral role in the production of “Elis and Tom,” the documentary about legendary Bossa Nova artists Elis Regina and Antônio Carlos Jobim that debuted in the US this September. Much of the film was comprised of behind-the-scenes footage recorded in the studio in 1972. These original recordings were restored using Music.AI's state-of-the-art source separation models.  

Matt Henninger, Music.AI's VP of Business Development and Sales, adds, “The launch of Music.AI perfectly reflects our vision and mission. Beyond the ability to scale, providing our platform to enterprise clients requires the highest quality, precision, and ethical standards. Serving a variety of client use cases has allowed us to create novel workflows that wouldn't be available from any single vendor.”

Music.AI's investment in attracting some of the world's leading data scientists exemplifies the company's commitment to bridging the gap between academic research and industry. The Music.AI platform provides an ideal environment for researchers to quickly actualize their innovations in the form of new applications and products. 

 “We believe that the synergy between scientific exploration and practical applications leads to faster advancements,” says Ramos, “This is why we continue to engage in key academic events to foster an exchange of ideas and engage with the leading thinkers in the field.”

Music.AI's investors include Kickstart, Monashees, Norwest, Goodwater, Toba Capital, Alumni Ventures, and Valutia. The company has over 80 employees based in Salt Lake City, New York, Europe, and Brazil.

About Music.AI
Music.AI is a leading provider of an AI-powered music and audio platform used by record labels, agencies, technology companies, and developers. More than 40 million users leverage tools powered by the Music.AI platform to process over one million minutes of audio daily. 

More about Music.AI: Click Here

Moises Launches Music.AI, First-of-its-kind Ecosystem




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Photos: Adele, Ariana DeBose & More Attend The Hollywood Reporters Gala Photo
Photos: Adele, Ariana DeBose & More Attend The Hollywood Reporter's Gala

This morning, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) hosted its annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, honoring singer-songwriter Adele and actor, producer and activist Kerry Washington for their contributions and impact within the industry. Check out photos from the event now!

2
The Ivy Announces Debut Album A Door Still Open Photo
The Ivy Announces Debut Album 'A Door Still Open'

The Ivy has been giving the fans a taste of the new album with previously released singles and music videos “Be Like You,” “Street Dog,” and “Good Faith”. While singles “Be Like You” and “Street Dog” take an angstier guitar heavy approach, “Good Faith” channels the beachy environment most of the album was written in.

3
The String Cheese Incident Celebrate 30th Anniversary In Oakland Photo
The String Cheese Incident Celebrate 30th Anniversary In Oakland

This year marks a special milestone as the band also celebrates their 30th Anniversary together. The 30th Anniversary Incident on December 31 will deliver a deep-dive into the band's storied, multi-faceted history together, musically weaving three separate decades of SCI together throughout three sets - one decade per set.

4
Kane Brown Earns RIAA Diamond Single Photo
Kane Brown Earns RIAA Diamond Single

Brown is only the 8th artist in Country music to achieve the massive accomplishment with 10 million certified units in the U.S. Brown was surprised with the news at home with a heartfelt video from fellow Diamond-Selling Country artists Luke Combs, Hillary Scott (Lady A), Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line) and Darius Rucker.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
WICKED