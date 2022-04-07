Mogli Releases New Song 'Mirror'

Multi-talented singer, songwriter, filmmaker, advocate, and one-woman tour de force Mogli - who has amassed more than 100 million global streams - has been revealing her upcoming May 12th album Ravage and its stunning, epic companion film with the release of a series of songs and episodic videos that unfolds a cathartic journey of self-discovery and healing in both personal and universal ways.

From losing herself in depression and burnout, to learning to detach from toxic patterns and partners, to eventually believing in the possibility of happiness again, Ravage is an emotional and cinematic story that continues today with the release of new song "Mirror."

"Coming out of a relationship that suppressed who I was - someone with an abundance of emotions - I quickly developed feelings for someone similar to me. Though well-meaning, we weren't good for each other at all and 'Mirror' ruminates on this battle we fought to let each other go and confronts my own toxic potential," shares Mogli.

Believing that art can be a bridge between us that can foster connection and inclusion, the message behind Mogli's acclaimed music is about being brave enough to be vulnerable, which allows us to conquer fears and have empathy for one another - because the lack of those two things can hold us back from growing and can be the root of so many bad things in the world.

Ravage also tackles topics important to Mogli because of her lived experiences, like self-empowerment, feminism, toxic masculinity and societal problems like climate change. Growing up in Germany as part of an LGBTQ family with two moms, and a dad from Algeria, gave Mogli her values of inclusivity and equality, and she now uses her art to create connection in a world that desperately needs more of that, especially when it is not nurtured by politics, educational systems, social media, news algorithms, or the isolation that came from COVID.

Ravage is all the more impressive because of Mogli's independent, DIY approach - conceiving, creating and executing the album and film in full creative control of her vision.

Listen to "Mirror," an impeccably composed indie-pop track that builds from an ethereal soundscape and tender vocals into a sweeping, pulsating chorus. The song, which is about facing her own toxic potential with a partner very similar to herself and battling to let go of the relationship, arrives with an artful lyric video.

