Måneskin Announce First North American Concert Tour
General ticket sale begins on Friday, March 25th at 10am local time.
Today sees Måneskin announce details for their first world tour, which will consist of 48 dates spanning across North America and Europe. The LOUD KIDS tour dates, produced by Live Nation, have expanded to include the band's very first headline tour of North America, as well as upgrades and additions to their rescheduled European indoor shows due to popular demand.
Commencing on 31st October 2022 in Seattle, the tour will see Måneskin play 17 North American cities - including stops in New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Washington and Canada - before embarking on their rescheduled European tour in 2023, plus new dates.
General ticket sale begins on Friday, March 25th at 10am local time in the US / 2pm (CET) in Europe. For all tour dates, tickets, and information, please visit here.
Prior to launching the extensive LOUD KIDS WORLD TOUR, Måneskin will also continue their surging connection with fans around the world by taking the stage at many major festivals, including Coachella, Reading & Leeds, Rock in Rio, Pinkpop, Rock Im Park / Rock Am Ring and more.
Tour Dates
31-Oct-22 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
03-Nov-22 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
10-Nov-22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
12-Nov-22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
14-Nov-22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
18-Nov-22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
21-Nov-22 - Toronto, ON - History
24-Nov-22 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
26-Nov-22 - Boston, MA MGM - Music Hall at Fenway
28-Nov-22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
02-Dec-22 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
05-Dec-22 - Washington DC - The Anthem
07-Dec-22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
09-Dec-22 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
12-Dec-22 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
13-Dec-22 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
16-Dec-22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
23-Feb-23 - Pesaro, Italy - Vitifrigo Arena - NEW TICKETS
25-Feb-23 - Torino, Italy - Palalpitour - SOLD OUT
27-Feb-23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome (previous venue: AFAS LIVE)
02-Mar-23 - Bruxelles, Belgium - Forest National - SOLD OUT
03-Mar-23 - Bruxelles, Belgium - Forest National -NEW DATE
06-Mar-23 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena (previous venue: Verti Music Hall)
10-Mar-23 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena - NEW DATE
13-Mar-23 - Paris, France - Accor Arena (previous venue: Zenith)
16-Mar-23 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena - SOLD OUT
17-mar-23 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena - NEW DATE
20-Mar-23 - Firenze, Italy - Nelson Mandela Forum - SOLD OUT
21-Mar-23 - Firenze, Italy - Nelson Mandela Forum - SOLD OUT
24-Mar-23 - Roma, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport - SOLD OUT
25-Mar-23 - Roma, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport - SOLD OUT
28-Mar-23 - Napoli, Italy - Palapartenope - SOLD OUT
29-Mar-23 - Napoli, Italy - Palapartenope - SOLD OUT
31-Mar-23 - Bari, Italy - Palaflorio - SOLD OUT
03-Apr-23 - Milano, Italy - Mediolanum Forum - SOLD OUT
04-Apr-23 - Milano, Italy - Mediolanum Forum - SOLD OUT
06-Apr-23 - Milano, Italy - Mediolanum Forum - SOLD OUT
11-Apr-23 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Saint Jordi - NEW DATE
26-Apr-23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion (previous venue: Halle 622)
28-Apr-23 - Wien, Austria - Wiener Statdhalle - NEW TICKETS
30-Apr-23 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal - SOLD OUT
02-May-23 - Copenhagen, Denmark - The Royal Arena - NEW DATE
05-May-23 - Milano, Italy - Mediolanum Forum - NEW DATE
08-May-23 - London, UK - The O2 Arena (previous venue: O2 Academy Brixton)
12-May-23 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar Hall - SOLD OUT
14-May-23 - Prague, Cz. Republic - O2 Arena (previous venue: Malá Sportovní Hala)
16-May-23 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena (previous venue: Barba Negra )
18-May-23 - Riga, Latvia - Arena Riga - NEW DATE
19-May-23 - Tallin, Estonia - Saku Suurhall - NEW DATE
Set to tour North America for the first time, MÅNESKIN is a critically acclaimed Italian four-piece-band that began busking on the streets of Rome as teenagers, and now just a few years later, are a razor tight group of captivating musicians widely hailed for being at the forefront of driving a worldwide resurgence of Rock music.
The past year has seen the band collect over 3 BILLION streams, while surging to #1 in numerous countries and across the Global charts of multiple digital platforms (including the #2 TikTok song of 2021). Within just 2 ½ months of their very first visit to The United States for landmark showcases at the BOWERY BALLROOM (NYC) and THE ROXY (LA), MÅNESKIN have skyrocketed from the massive support of social platforms, nationwide radio, an opening slot invitation from The Rolling Stones and multiple breakthrough TV appearances such as The Tonight Show, Ellen, The Voice & The American Music Awards.
This resulted in numerous and record-setting Billboard #1 chart placements, including "Top New Rock Band of the Year" and 2021's longest #1 run at Alternative radio. With no slowdown in sight, MÅNESKIN most recently made a global-trending debut appearance on Saturday Night Live, were announced as Coachella performers, and were hailed by The Los Angeles Times as: "America's New Favorite Rock Band."