Måneskin Announce First North American Concert Tour

Today sees Måneskin announce details for their first world tour, which will consist of 48 dates spanning across North America and Europe. The LOUD KIDS tour dates, produced by Live Nation, have expanded to include the band's very first headline tour of North America, as well as upgrades and additions to their rescheduled European indoor shows due to popular demand.

Commencing on 31st October 2022 in Seattle, the tour will see Måneskin play 17 North American cities - including stops in New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Washington and Canada - before embarking on their rescheduled European tour in 2023, plus new dates.

General ticket sale begins on Friday, March 25th at 10am local time in the US / 2pm (CET) in Europe. For all tour dates, tickets, and information, please visit here.

Prior to launching the extensive LOUD KIDS WORLD TOUR, Måneskin will also continue their surging connection with fans around the world by taking the stage at many major festivals, including Coachella, Reading & Leeds, Rock in Rio, Pinkpop, Rock Im Park / Rock Am Ring and more.

Tour Dates

31-Oct-22 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

03-Nov-22 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

10-Nov-22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

12-Nov-22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

14-Nov-22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

18-Nov-22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

21-Nov-22 - Toronto, ON - History

24-Nov-22 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

26-Nov-22 - Boston, MA MGM - Music Hall at Fenway

28-Nov-22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

02-Dec-22 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

05-Dec-22 - Washington DC - The Anthem

07-Dec-22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

09-Dec-22 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

12-Dec-22 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

13-Dec-22 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

16-Dec-22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

23-Feb-23 - Pesaro, Italy - Vitifrigo Arena - NEW TICKETS

25-Feb-23 - Torino, Italy - Palalpitour - SOLD OUT

27-Feb-23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome (previous venue: AFAS LIVE)

02-Mar-23 - Bruxelles, Belgium - Forest National - SOLD OUT

03-Mar-23 - Bruxelles, Belgium - Forest National -NEW DATE

06-Mar-23 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena (previous venue: Verti Music Hall)

10-Mar-23 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena - NEW DATE

13-Mar-23 - Paris, France - Accor Arena (previous venue: Zenith)

16-Mar-23 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena - SOLD OUT

17-mar-23 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena - NEW DATE

20-Mar-23 - Firenze, Italy - Nelson Mandela Forum - SOLD OUT

21-Mar-23 - Firenze, Italy - Nelson Mandela Forum - SOLD OUT

24-Mar-23 - Roma, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport - SOLD OUT

25-Mar-23 - Roma, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport - SOLD OUT

28-Mar-23 - Napoli, Italy - Palapartenope - SOLD OUT

29-Mar-23 - Napoli, Italy - Palapartenope - SOLD OUT

31-Mar-23 - Bari, Italy - Palaflorio - SOLD OUT

03-Apr-23 - Milano, Italy - Mediolanum Forum - SOLD OUT

04-Apr-23 - Milano, Italy - Mediolanum Forum - SOLD OUT

06-Apr-23 - Milano, Italy - Mediolanum Forum - SOLD OUT

11-Apr-23 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Saint Jordi - NEW DATE

26-Apr-23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion (previous venue: Halle 622)

28-Apr-23 - Wien, Austria - Wiener Statdhalle - NEW TICKETS

30-Apr-23 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal - SOLD OUT

02-May-23 - Copenhagen, Denmark - The Royal Arena - NEW DATE

05-May-23 - Milano, Italy - Mediolanum Forum - NEW DATE

08-May-23 - London, UK - The O2 Arena (previous venue: O2 Academy Brixton)

12-May-23 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar Hall - SOLD OUT

14-May-23 - Prague, Cz. Republic - O2 Arena (previous venue: Malá Sportovní Hala)

16-May-23 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena (previous venue: Barba Negra )

18-May-23 - Riga, Latvia - Arena Riga - NEW DATE

19-May-23 - Tallin, Estonia - Saku Suurhall - NEW DATE

Set to tour North America for the first time, MÅNESKIN is a critically acclaimed Italian four-piece-band that began busking on the streets of Rome as teenagers, and now just a few years later, are a razor tight group of captivating musicians widely hailed for being at the forefront of driving a worldwide resurgence of Rock music.

The past year has seen the band collect over 3 BILLION streams, while surging to #1 in numerous countries and across the Global charts of multiple digital platforms (including the #2 TikTok song of 2021). Within just 2 ½ months of their very first visit to The United States for landmark showcases at the BOWERY BALLROOM (NYC) and THE ROXY (LA), MÅNESKIN have skyrocketed from the massive support of social platforms, nationwide radio, an opening slot invitation from The Rolling Stones and multiple breakthrough TV appearances such as The Tonight Show, Ellen, The Voice & The American Music Awards.

This resulted in numerous and record-setting Billboard #1 chart placements, including "Top New Rock Band of the Year" and 2021's longest #1 run at Alternative radio. With no slowdown in sight, MÅNESKIN most recently made a global-trending debut appearance on Saturday Night Live, were announced as Coachella performers, and were hailed by The Los Angeles Times as: "America's New Favorite Rock Band."