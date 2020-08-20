MkX to Release New Single 'Fall'

'Fall' will be released on August 26th.

On the heels of his collaboration with CupcakKe, emerging pop artist MkX will be releasing his new single "Fall" on August 26. The track follows sweat-slicked banger "Down ft. CupcakKe" and blends modern-day R&B with early 2000s pop to pay homage to Max Martin, breathing new life into the era of boybands and Britney - a time in music's history helmed by some of the industry's greatest hitmakers.

Architecting every nuance of his vision with high-tech industrial sound design to create glossy pop gems, MkX's recent singles - including "Stay" and "right place, at the right time have independently racked up over 5 million Spotify streams, earned him top 5 placements on Mediabase's Top 40 Pop Charts, and scored heavy rotation on SiriusXM.

His polished, pop/R&B anthem "One Sided Love" hit the Billboard Top 40 Indicator chart and received immediate support from radio. Drawing inspiration from Lady Gaga and Tinashe as well as producers such as Max Martin, SOPHIE, Cashmere Cat, Darkchild, The Neptunes, and more, MkX draws his sonic and visual aesthetics from millennial nostalgia. An accomplished songwriter, producer, and pop scholar who uses his encyclopedic understanding of pop music to craft his own world, MkX produced and co-wrote "Young & Wild" for K-Pop supergroup TWICE's platinum-selling EP YES or YES which hit #1 in South Korea and Japan. Before emerging as a solo artist under the moniker MkX - where the "X" represents self-expression through his art - MkX previously toured with Ariana Grande, Christina Perri, Rixton, and more to help the world find their own "X" before attending the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston.

