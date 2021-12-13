Miynt Debuts 'Station station' From Upcoming Album

Today, Stockholm artist Miynt has released a brand new single titled "Station station." The song is out now via B3SCI Records.

Blending minimal production with a chugging guitar riff, interlaced with Miynt's signature ethereal vocal, "Station station" is a taste of what's to come from the rising artist. The song is also a precursor to Miynt's new album, which is nearly complete and is expected to see an early 2022 release.

Her second release of the year, today's song follows spring 2021 single "Nothing personal," a nostalgic slow-burner that saw love from KCRW, Dummy and FLOOD Magazine, who called it "one of her strongest tracks yet."

Miynt's 2021 output follows the release of a string of 2020 singles, including "A bite of papaya," which drew love from Spotify including the Oyster playlist cover as well as adds to several New Music Friday playlists, All New Indie, and OFF POP. The Line of Best Fit loved the track's "cinematic style and slick, light-footed melodies," while DIY coined it "a dazzling psych-soaked dance-pop number." Vogue Paris added the track to a monthly playlist and the song also saw a recent sync in the Netflix show Elite.

Miynt also released a 2020 AA-side "Give me palm trees and inner peace" / "Lovesong," along with a self-produced, stop motion video for "palm trees" here. The release saw support from BBC Radio 1 / Jack Saunders, who named Miynt a 'Future Artist' as part of their 'Next Wave' series.

2019 saw Miynt release her Stay On Your Mind EP, which included singles such as "Peaches" and "Lucy In Disguise" and drew love from outlets like Refinery29, Flaunt, KALTBLUT, and L'Officiel with additional support from KCRW and SiriusXMU. Miynt sat down to discuss the project in an exclusive with Billboard.

Miynt's signature blend of psych rock and lo-fi grunge with a distinct pop songwriting sensibility has captivated fans since her 2016 debut project, Ep no. 1, which boasted singles "The Strangest Game," "After The Gold Rush," and "Cool." DIY described the EP's tracklist as "glitter-flecked pop songs that blaze a completely different trail," adding to further support from The FADER, Stereogum, SPIN, KCRW and Zane Lowe / Apple Music 1.

Since her debut, Miynt has stayed occupied in the Stockholm arts scene, playing various live shows and notably assembling a 4-piece band for the Miynt project. She has also delved into the world of analog production and recording live instrumentals. Much of her new material is also self-produced, a skill that Miynt continues to hone.

Listen to the new single here: