Miss Madeline Shares New Single 'Pop Star' With Surf Gang's POLO PERKS

Miss Madeline arrives today with the release of a new single featuring Surf Gang's POLO PERKS. "Popstar" is available now at all DSPs with an official music video streaming on Miss Madeline's official YouTube Channel.

Having spent much of last year providing escapist thrills for locked down fans around the world via a series of single releases and exciting collaborations, Miss Madeline's latest offerings "Popstar," "Lullaby" and "Bad Girls'' are the start of a daring new era, lit up with decadent sensuality, Y2K pop power, and ever-increasing artistry.

The three songs herald Miss Madeline's soon-to-be-announced debut EP, with growing anticipation after performing four consecutive sold-out shows in New York City and Los Angeles this summer, as well as recent performances next to Flo Milli at Office Mag x Iceberg's NYFW event, and HEAV3N's iconic Halloween party with Tommy Genesis, Chase Icon, Gia Woods and more.

The Jersey Girl-turned-NYC It Girl has already earned attention from a range of outlets - spanning NPR, HITS Daily Double, MTV, PAPER, Office Mag, Pop Crave, and even Grindr - with tracks like "Attention," as well as its high energy remix featuring RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly.

Recent tracks including "Platinum," "Ready Set Go," and Ayla D'Lyla x Miss Madeline's "Life Could Be Sweet" have been ascending influential playlists around the globe; all are joined by official music videos streaming now via YouTube. With new music on the horizon, Miss Madeline is set to take over the world.

Listen to the new single here: