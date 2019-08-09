Miranda Lambert Releases MESS WITH MY HEAD
Miranda Lambert continues to fuel rampant anticipation for her upcoming studio album, releasing her latest track "Mess with My Head" today on Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville.
"'Mess with My Head' is a departure from anything that I've done before," said Lambert. "It has a real rock edge. Part of that comes from my co-writers, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, and the other part of that comes from spending time in New York City. Being there has put a new energy into my music and my writing."
Her recently-released single "It All Comes Out in the Wash" set a career high upon its release to country radio on July 21, with 112 Billboard and Mediabase/Country Aircheck stations and SiriusXM The Highway onboard in its first week. Co-written by Lambert and The Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose), critics have praised the "infectious, tongue-in-cheek tune" (Billboard) as a "delightful, sprightly rocker" (Rolling Stone) and a "cute-as-hell country bop" (NPR). The Grammy Award winner also responded to fan demand by dropping "rockabilly banger" (Stereogum) "Locomotive," which she recently performed on "CMA Fest" and co-wrote with Ashley Monroe and K.S. Rhoads.
"It All Comes Out in the Wash," "Mess with My Head," and "Locomotive" are available now on all streaming platforms and digital retailers.
Lambert will hit the road for the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour this fall, with special guests Maren Morris and Elle King, as well as Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack on various dates (details below). Tickets are on sale now.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
Fairs & Festivals:
Saturday, August 10 - Boots & Hearts Music Festival || Oro-Medonte, Ontario
Friday, August 16 - Country Thunder Alberta || Calgary, Alberta
Friday, August 30 - The Great Allentown Fair || Allentown, Penn.
Saturday, August 31 - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa || Atlantic City, N.J.
Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Caylee Hammack:
Friday, September 13 - Mohegan Sun Arena || Uncasville, Conn.
Saturday, September 14 - Mohegan Sun Arena || Uncasville, Conn.
Thursday, September 19 - Van Andel Center || Grand Rapids, Mich.
Friday, September 20 - Huntington Center || Toledo, Ohio
Saturday, September 21 - BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University || Highland Heights, Ky.
Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:
Thursday, September 26 - Royal Farms Arena || Baltimore, Md.
Friday, September 27 - Charleston Coliseum || Charleston, W.Va.
Saturday, September 28 - Nationwide Arena || Columbus, Ohio
Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:
Thursday, October 3 - Cajundome || Lafayette, La.
Friday, October 4 - Smoothie King Center || New Orleans, La.
Saturday, October 5 - Centurylink Center || Bossier City, La.
Thursday, October 10 - State Farm Center || Champaign, Ill.
Friday, October 11 - Pinnacle Bank Arena || Lincoln, Neb.
Saturday, October 12 - Denny Sanford Premier Center || Sioux Falls, S.D.
Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:
Thursday, October 17 - Fargo Dome || Fargo, N.D.
Friday, October 18 - Fiserv Forum || Milwaukee, Wisc.
Saturday, October 19 - Xcel Energy Center || Saint Paul, Minn.
Thursday, October 24 - TaxSlayer Center || Moline, Ill.
Friday, October 25 - JQH Arena || Springfield, Mo.
Saturday, October 26 - INTRUST Bank Arena || Wichita, Kan.
Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:
Thursday, November 7 - John Paul Jones Arena || Charlottesville, Va.
Friday, November 8 - Colonial Life Arena || Columbia, S.C.
Saturday, November 9 - Amway Center || Orlando, Fla.
Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:
Thursday, November 21 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena || Jacksonville, Fla.
Friday, November 22 - Infinite Energy Arena || Duluth, Ga.
Saturday, November 23 - Greensboro Coliseum || Greensboro, N.C.
About Miranda Lambert: Vanner Records/RCA recording artist Miranda Lambert just released her highly anticipated new country radio single, "It All Comes Out in the Wash." This fall, with the impending release of a new album, Miranda will embark on her rotating, all-girl "Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars" tour featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and the Pistol Annies. This follows two extensive tours in 2018, "Living Like Hippies" in the winter/spring and "The Bandwagon" summer tour with Little Big Town.
The most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music, Lambert is the recipient of more than 70 prestigious awards and special honors:
32 ACM Awards (including 9 ACM Female Vocalist of the Year Awards), 13 CMA Awards (Country Music Association), 2 GRAMMY Awards, the Harmony Award (Nashville Symphony), Artist in Residence (Country Music Hall of Fame), the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award, and several others.
The acclaimed singer/songwriter released six studio albums that all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album Charts, including the critically acclaimed double record The Weight of These Wings(2016), Platinum (2014), Four The Record (2011), Revolution (2009), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007) andKerosene (2005). In addition, she released three albums with her trio, the Pistol Annies.
Her clothing and cowboy boot collection, Idyllwind, is a private-label brand sold at all Boot Barn stores nationwide. www.idyllwind.com
Photo Credit: Ellen von Unwerth