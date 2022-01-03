Miranda Lambert & QUEER EYE Fab 5 Share 'Y'all Means All'

The Fab Five have recruited three-time Grammy winner, country superstar, and Texas native Miranda Lambert for "Y'all Means All," a brand-new anthem written and recorded specially for the sixth season of Queer Eye, which takes place for the first time in the Lone Star State and is now streaming on Netflix.

"Y'all Means All" was written by Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, and Luke Dick. The track is available now on all streaming platforms and digital retailers.

The Emmy® Award-winning Queer Eye returns in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC. Get ready, y'all! This season, Queer Eye's fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, TX. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans.

Listen to the new single here: