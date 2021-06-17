Mint Simon Overcomes Ghosts Of Genders Past In Electrifying 'Some of Everything' Video

From the Backstreet Boys to Romeo + Juliet, Mint Simon, uses iconic pop culture references in their latest video all in celebration of gender fluidity. Coming off the release of the single last week, the front person of Caveboy keeps their momentum going in a stunning, campy fantasy, filled with ghosts, drag queens, kings and even a nod to Celine Dion.

The video for "Some of Everything" is Mint Simon's deep dive into their identity and facing their truths head on. Directed by Mathieu Samson his vision of the video was, "To tell Mint's story in the campiest way possible," to do so he imagined Mint Simon, "walking around in an empty mansion haunted by the ghosts of gender's past."

Starting with a feeling of being haunted by ghosts, leading to being enticed & lured into a celebration of pop choreography, into being thrust into male & female drag a la Romeo & Juliet, into having their old self sacrificed in a vampire/leather moment, to finally joining the celebration and being their most authentic self in a playful, yet endearing tour de force.

On the video they explain, "This is a song I wish I had to sing along to when I was younger. I feel like I have tapped into my true self through this song and video, and I cannot imagine feeling happier and proud about something than I do about this. Playing my own love interest was a metaphor in itself, and I feel so excited for the world to see what we created! I got to finally live out my 90s fantasies sonically and visually and I think that's pretty freakin cool."

Mint Simon is using their new musical project as a vehicle for self-discovery and expression, as they develop their unique musical sound as a solo act while sharing their journey of self acceptance with captivating and effortlessly catchy pop tunes. The "Some Of Everything" video is the latest piece joining in on the fun.

While only two singles in, Mint Simon has already garnered support from some of the industry's best. Following the release of their debut single "Used For Love" Mint was supported by Apple, Amazon, Kaltblut, MTV, CBC Music, CBC Radio One, Exclaim!, and more with The Reviews Are In stating "The Caveboy front-person steps into the solo spotlight and goes into some real feelings with a catchy pop presentation. It's acceptance and openness and free. And it's a jam."

With so much tied together in one video, Mint Simon continues to prove that freedom of expression allows for endless possibilities. With more music in the works Mint Simon is sure to inspire every listener, all while giving them music to dance their hearts out to.

Watch the video here: